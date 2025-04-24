What Is A French Cut Steak?

If steak is your love language, French cut steak is the sultry, elegant dialect you break out for date night. While it might sound like something whispered over candlelight at a Parisian bistro, a French cut steak has more to do with butchery than romance.

A French cut, simply put, is a piece of meat, typically a ribeye, lamb chop, or pork chop, where the bone has been "Frenched," or delicately trimmed of fat and connective tissue to expose a clean section of bone. That long, bare rib bone isn't just for drama (though it brings plenty of that to the table); it also helps elevate presentation, giving the meat a refined, almost sculptural quality. This technique is common in upscale kitchens, high-end steakhouses, and anyone hoping to impress their dinner guests without saying a word.

But it is not just about looks. French cut steaks cook beautifully. By trimming the bone and excess fat, heat can circulate more evenly, and the meat near the bone cooks more cleanly without getting chewy or rubbery. It is form and function all in one mouth-watering package.