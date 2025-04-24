What Is A French Cut Steak?
If steak is your love language, French cut steak is the sultry, elegant dialect you break out for date night. While it might sound like something whispered over candlelight at a Parisian bistro, a French cut steak has more to do with butchery than romance.
A French cut, simply put, is a piece of meat, typically a ribeye, lamb chop, or pork chop, where the bone has been "Frenched," or delicately trimmed of fat and connective tissue to expose a clean section of bone. That long, bare rib bone isn't just for drama (though it brings plenty of that to the table); it also helps elevate presentation, giving the meat a refined, almost sculptural quality. This technique is common in upscale kitchens, high-end steakhouses, and anyone hoping to impress their dinner guests without saying a word.
But it is not just about looks. French cut steaks cook beautifully. By trimming the bone and excess fat, heat can circulate more evenly, and the meat near the bone cooks more cleanly without getting chewy or rubbery. It is form and function all in one mouth-watering package.
French cut steak at home: Yes, you can (but should you?)
Is it worth trying to French a cut of meat at home? Short answer: yes. Long answer: yes, but be ready for some trimming anxiety.
Frenching a cut of meat involves scraping and cutting the rib bone clean of meat and membrane, ideally with a sharp knife and a bit of finesse. If you are working with a rib roast or a thick-cut tomahawk steak, you can absolutely French it yourself, especially if you are channeling your inner butcher and want that clean-bone aesthetic. Just be warned: It is not for the timid or the dull-bladed. Not in the mood to DIY? Many butchers will happily prep your steak French-style if you ask, saving you time and potential Band-Aids.
That said, not every meal calls for a French cut. If you are making a quick stovetop steak, for example, a boneless cut might sear more evenly and save you cleanup. And if you are going for something like steak tacos, a bone-in ribeye is overkill — both in size and price.
French cut steaks shine when presentation matters. Think dinner parties or holiday meals night where you want the plate to do the talking. They pair beautifully with compound butters or bold sauces that deserve a stage. For a steak that looks as good as it tastes, this cut is hard to beat.