John Wayne's 'Peppered Cowboy Steaks' Are As Iconic As They Are Tasty

John Wayne was famous for his cowboy roles. From his first leading role in 1930's "The Big Trail," to his last in 1976's "The Shootist," the actor was forever linked to the genre. It shouldn't be too much of a surprise that he liked to grill up cowboy steaks. This thick-cut, bone-in ribeye steak features a Frenched (aka cleaned) rib bone. It's a classic, like the Duke. Back when he was a kid and still known as Marion Robert Morrison, his family was too poor to afford steak — Wayne mostly ate peanut butter on saltines for lunch — but once he hit it big, steak became one of his staple meals.

He had his own way of grilling bone-in ribeye steaks, considered by some to be the perfect cut to cook on an open flame. Wayne called his recipe "peppered cowboy steaks." As you'd imagine, pepper plays a big role here. He used two kinds — black and red (plus some lemon pepper) — in a wet rub with olive oil, salt, garlic powder, dried thyme and dried parsley for a tasty and simple addition to the meat.