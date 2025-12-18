The Bougie Kirkland Cooking Oil We Think Is Going To Be Another Costco Hit

If you still think "cheap" means "lower quality," you clearly need to shop at Costco more often. The discount grocery is filled with underrated all-stars at affordable price points, from beef cuts that make for mouthwatering pot roasts to low-cost, high-quality wines that'll satisfy aficionados on a budget. In fact, you can get all sorts of bougie items at Costco for a fraction of their costs elsewhere; you just have to know what to look for.

When it comes to cooking oils, one of Costco's lesser-known standouts is its Kirkland Signature 100% Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil. It was the second-best entry in Chowhound's ranking of Kirkland Signature olive oils, but it's still fairly low-key in terms of popularity online. It's currently flying under the radar with just six reviews on Costco's website, even though every single one of them gives it five stars. On Reddit, some customers even did blind taste tests of their own against other oils, and Kirkland Signature's 100% Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil came out the winner.

Interestingly enough, the oil was formulated specifically to suit the palate of the North American market. It's made from a blend of three olive varieties — Picual and Hojiblanca for pungency and a touch of bitterness, and Arbequina for fruitiness — all of which are grown and cultivated by mills and grower cooperatives in Spain. During harvest, the farmers treat the olives so delicately that they make sure the fruits never even touch the ground; talk about bougie. To maximize freshness, the olives are pressed into oil within 24 hours of harvesting, then shipped in dark tankers for bottling in North America.