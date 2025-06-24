The Costco Beef Cut That's Underrated For Mouthwatering Stews And Pot Roasts

If you're a fan of meat, Costco's a wonderful place to shop. Just note the best cuts of beef at Costco and the incredible deals on unique packaged meats. One such item to keep an eye on during your shopping trip is the bottom blade pot roast. Typically sold in a 5 or 6 pound package, the cut can come off as an intimidating hunk of beef. But, if you know how to slice into it, it's an underrated candidate for mouthwatering stews and pot roasts.

This piece of beef comes from the chuck, a region of the cow known for its meat-forward taste and tougher consistency when seared. It's also dense with collagen by way of all of its muscular movement. When you cook such meat low and slow, this tissue transforms into gelatin and imbues moisture and a rich flavor. The blade roast specifically comes from the very bottom of the chuck, and rests just atop the brisket. It's high in fat marbling even opposed to other chuck cuts, which translates to extra-tender textures once cooked. Buy a bag of Costco's bottom blade and use in a pot roast, stew, or even a stir-fry. The results should impress.