Why Olive Oil From Other Countries Tastes Different

Olive oil has been around for millennia. Even the ancient Greek poet Homer called it "liquid gold" in his famous epic, "Iliad," And centuries later, Hippocrates, widely regarded as the father of medicine, hailed it for its healing properties and used it for everything from pain relief to fertility treatments.

While we may not use olive oil in the same way as Hippocrates did, it's hard to imagine preparing a delicious bowl of spaghetti aglio e olio and using any other vegetable fat instead. It's also impossible to think of baking that delicious rosemary focaccia without pouring in a generous amount of olive oil to make the edges perfectly golden and crisp. And to move outside the kitchen, some even suggest that taking olive oil shots before drinking can actually stop hangovers.

It's safe to say that olive oil is a kitchen essential. But why do some vary so much in taste and aroma? Well, aside from the fact that there are more than a thousand varieties of olives (each unique on their own), they're actually grown across 29 different countries worldwide. If you're wondering how this might affect the flavor, it's important to understand that, much like wine, the terroir plays a massive role in shaping the oil's distinct taste. That's what sets Californian, Italian, Spanish and Greek olive oils apart.