How To Transform Alton Brown's Favorite Comfort Food Combo Into A Single Snack

What does a discerning food nerd like Alton Brown consider to be comfort food? According to the man himself, it's kettle-style potato chips and a martini. With a little creativity, you can combine the two into some pretty good eats; it's all about infusing the flavors of a martini into a topping for your chips. For the best flavor, however, you'll want to turn to the dirty martini for inspiration.

Popular recipes for martini potato chips tend to include the key ingredient of a dirty martini: olive brine, which makes the whole dish more savory, and therefore more satisfying. The brine is mixed into a blue cheese spread, along with vodka, sour cream, and chopped olives; vermouth is optional. The end result is a tangy, umami, and creamy topping with a light fruitiness from the olives, giving you amazing texture when eaten with your chips. In short, it's exactly what you'd expect from combining a couple of Alton Brown's favorite foods.

Enjoying a martini and potato chips together is all about appreciating contrast. A good martini is crisp, clean, and lightly botanical in flavor — a perfect complement to the salt and fat of the average potato chip. This snack combination brings the best of both into a single bite: the elegance of the cocktail and the everyman appeal of the chips. If you're making everything from scratch, just make sure you're using the right type of potatoes for homemade potato chips; otherwise, the texture might be a little off.