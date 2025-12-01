Meet Potatoes Delmonico: The Classic Steakhouse Side Dish That's Older Than The Civil War

It wasn't long after Delmonico's, the storied Manhattan restaurant owned by Swiss brothers Giovanni and Pietro Delmonico, opened its doors at 56 Beaver Street in 1837 that they began serving a side dish to their famed Delmonico steak, an aged, boneless top sirloin. The dish was simply called potatoes Delmonico, a creamy cheesy, sliced potato casserole made using cubed potatoes that, like the steak, became a sensation across the country. The original recipe contained potatoes, milk and cream, Parmesan cheese, nutmeg, white pepper, and salt (and possibly breadcrumbs).

In fact, the restaurant can lay claim to many culinary firsts, from being cited as America's first true fine dining establishment to the creation of the classic wedge salad, lobster Newburgh, and baked Alaska. It soon became the go-to spot for the rich and famous, including the writer Mark Twain and U.S. President Abraham Lincoln (it was even his favorite restaurant).

With that kind of reputation, the Delmonico name carried such prestige that chefs across the country emulated the eatery and began using the name (sometimes indiscriminately) for various dishes, including versions of the steak and the potato casserole. But without the original recipes, the dishes changed and their history became clouded. As far back as 1878, a newspaper's recipe for "Potatoes A Delmonico" described tiny potato balls cooked in butter with salt — a far cry from those cubed spuds cooked in milk and cream. Today, you'll find a variety of recipes alleging they're the real deal, but they often include ingredients like rice and cheddar cheese.