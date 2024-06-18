Gel Vs Liquid Food Coloring: Which Is Best For Your Cookies?

Incorporating food coloring into a recipe is a great way to add a fun pop of color to a dish. Still, buying the right bottle of dye isn't black and white. From thick varieties of this colored paste to thinner liquids, there are so many different types of food dyes to choose from. Luckily, most can be split into two distinct categories: gel or liquid. So, when it comes time to bake some cookies, which is best for your batch? To understand that, we'll have to dig into the makeup of both gel and liquid food colorings.

Both types of this dye come from synthetic colors (which is why you should stay away from eating too much food coloring). It's only the bases of each dye that are different. Liquid food coloring is made from a water base, while gel comes from glycerin or corn syrup. A liquid food coloring will be much thinner and lend a lighter color than gel, while a gel dye is much thicker and more concentrated. For this reason, it's best to use liquid food coloring when you want a lighter, more pastel-colored cookie, such as a soft lemon shortbread, and gel for when you want something a little more vibrant, like a red velvet cookie or vivid macaron. Still, before you add anything to your grocery list, just wait, because color isn't the only factor to consider here.

