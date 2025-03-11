How To Melt Jolly Ranchers For Impressively Decorated Desserts

Jolly Ranchers aren't just a yummy kid-favorite candy. They have somehow morphed into a decorating wonder that lets you create incredible decorations for your sweet treats, not just making them fun to look at but fun to eat.

Melting them down for impressively decorated desserts is surprisingly easy. Although you can use a double boiler method to heat them to their melting point of 350 degrees Fahrenheit (being sure to stir them frequently to keep them from burning), the much easier method is to use your microwave. All you'll need are a bag of Jolly Ranchers, a microwave-safe bowl, and a potholder to handle the bowl once it heats up. Keep in mind, you'll want to be sure to work with the classic Jolly Ranchers hard candies to achieve the results you are looking for. Avoid some of the fun iterations like Jolly Rancher Freeze Dried, Jolly Rancher Gummies, and some of the best new candy, Jolly Rancher Ropes – no matter how much fun they are to eat.

In order to get clear, crisp colors, you'll want to separate the candies so you are working in different colored batches unless you want to get creative with blending hues. You'll want to work in small increments of time, starting with one minute and adding 15 seconds at a time after that to ensure the candies don't burn. But the benefit of the microwave is even heating throughout the bowl, and the ability to carefully control the time ensures you won't end up with a useless bowl of burnt sugar.