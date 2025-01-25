Border Vs Flood Icing: What's The Difference When Decorating Cookies?

Looking at the offerings at your neighborhood bakery, it can be easy to feel that the creativity and attention to detail achieved by professional bakers is unattainable by us mere mortals. But as with any craft, an artist is only as good as their tools, and in a baker's case, that includes icing (learn about the important differences between icing and frosting here). There are a few different types of icing out there, and what type is used depends on what's being decorated. When it comes to cookies, most bakers opt for royal icing, which is made with egg whites, sugar, and water. The first step on your journey to cookie-decorating mastery is learning how to throw together a simple royal icing — the next is learning how to turn it into border and flood icing.

Border icing and flood icing are core techniques for cookie decorators, and they work exactly like they sound: Border icing is used to create outlines and sharp edges in a design, while flood icing fills in the negative space the border leaves behind. Both types of icing are made from royal icing, and by adjusting the ingredients, you can give each icing the texture that makes it unique.