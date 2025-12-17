​​The Tangy Topping That Takes Pumpkin Pie To Another Level

Ask just about anyone and they are likely to have a favorite type of pie, along with some strong feelings about it. If coffeehouses around the country are to be believed, an overwhelming number of people lean heavily towards pumpkin (and the obligatory spice) as their flavor of choice. When making your next pumpkin pie, or as a lovely way to doctor up a store-bought variety, take it from one-note to a zestier and more festive place with the addition of a cranberry glaze.

Much like a homemade cranberry sauce, this topping relies on water or another type of liquid — orange juice is a popular choice — to which fresh or frozen cranberries are added and then cooked on the stovetop until thick and the berries start to break down. In fact, you could further cook down a cranberry sauce if you have some on hand, yielding a concentrate and leaning towards candy-like fruit compote. Other welcome additions to the topping are fruit zest, spices like cinnamon, or even toasted nuts, which significantly up the cranberry texture game. Once poured over the baked pie, a quick stint in the fridge will set this homespun pumpkin flavor lifter.