4 Easy Fixes For Runny Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin pie starts with pumpkin puree, and whether you're using canned or fresh pumpkin, cooking it is key. Introducing heat removes moisture and helps concentrate flavors. If you're using canned puree, you can either heat on the stovetop to help thicken it or spread it out on a baking sheet and pop it in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for a few minutes to bake off some of the moisture and concentrate its flavor. When using fresh pumpkin, roast it in chunks until it's soft enough to peel and blend it into a puree. Keep in mind that fresh pumpkin contains more water and needs to be roasted for a long time before it's suitable for pie filling. You can also continue to remove moisture from fresh pumpkin puree by heating it on the stovetop after blending.

You can even add sugar and spices from the recipe to the puree before you cook it down to further intensify the pumpkin flavors. The heat blooms the spices, releasing their oils and deepening their aromas so the resulting pie is richer and more flavorful. Just remember, the filling continues to cook down in the oven, so it should still retain a thick liquid consistency that you can pour into the shell when the pie is assembled.