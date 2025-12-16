6 Chocolate-Flavored Wines, Ranked Worst To Best

Chocolate with wine is a classic pairing. Whether you're baking boozy cupcakes or matching a nice bottle of red with your favorite dark chocolate dessert, the flavors dance together in perfect harmony. But combining the two in one bottle is a stigmatized and even frowned-upon affair that you might have to explain or justify to a certain crowd. I have to admit, I was a bit nervous to embark upon this chocolate-wine tasting journey, expecting the worst yet hoping for the best — and I was pleasantly surprised. The key is in changing your mindset; these are not bottles of wine designed to be all about the grape, but rather a special treat you can enjoy after dinner for a dessert all unto itself.

Chocolate wine falls into two categories: with cream or without cream. You'll notice that the appearance of these wines ranges from dark brown to translucent red. Three of the bottles listed come with cream, and three are more traditional wines, sans cream, but with chocolate flavoring added. Each category, I found, serves its own purpose. The creamy varieties aren't that enjoyable sipped cold from a glass (although you should keep them cold to preserve the dairy), but they are fantastic when viewed as a pre-spiked hot cocoa you can keep in a thermos and enjoy with some coffee as you peruse a holiday market this Christmas season. The more traditional red wines imbued with flavor are perfect for sipping after a rich dinner when you want to clear your palate with something sweet. If you've been looking for a way to satisfy two cravings at once, you can use this guide to find the perfect chocolate wine for your sipping needs.

