You Should Never Break One Rule When Pairing Dark Chocolate With Red Wine

Chocolate and wine are a well-known pairing at this point. Plenty of fruits pair perfectly with chocolate, as does plenty of booze, and wine is the smooth middle ground. If you've tried this before, you may know red wine is the easiest chocolate pairing — but it's not perfect. Only certain chocolates pair with certain red wines. This holds true whether you're pairing the two for dessert or if you're using red wine to upgrade your next cup of hot chocolate. There are rules, and they're not strict, but you might notice the difference if you follow them.

For help, we asked Ricardo Cubias, assistant general manager and Level Three Sommelier at Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach. Cubias spoke exclusively with Chowhound about the finer details of red wine and chocolate, and his secret is to make sure the flavor balance leans toward the wine. Cubias says, "You want a red wine that's as bold, or bolder, than the chocolate. Think Paso Robles zinfandel or Santa Ynez cabernet sauvignon." Meanwhile, less bold chocolates can handle less bold, fruitier wines: "Bittersweet chocolate loves structure and fruit. Look for wines with dark fruit, low tannins, and a silky finish."