The Genius Boozy Ingredient You Need To Add To Chocolate Cupcakes ASAP

Some flavors are just meant to go together in this world. We're talking the ketchup and mustard of the condiments, the popcorn and butter of the theater snacks, and of course, chocolate and red wine. Red wine hot chocolate is one great way of combining the two complementary tastes, but you can bring some of the good stuff into your baked goods too by adding red wine to your favorite chocolate cupcake recipe.

Now, adding liquor to chocolate cupcakes is a time-honored tradition. We have a St. Patty's Day-worthy chocolate stout cupcakes recipe that will show you the kind of good friends that a nice alcohol and some fine chocolate can be. In the case of red wine, though, it's easy to incorporate it into an existing recipe and not have to deal with too much modification. Just add about ¾ cup of red wine to the wet ingredients in your recipe and mix well to combine. From there, mix your dry ingredients and then incorporate the two together. In this case, you can leave the dairy (like buttermilk) out of your recipe if there is any, since the wine takes over its job instead.