The Genius Boozy Ingredient You Need To Add To Chocolate Cupcakes ASAP
Some flavors are just meant to go together in this world. We're talking the ketchup and mustard of the condiments, the popcorn and butter of the theater snacks, and of course, chocolate and red wine. Red wine hot chocolate is one great way of combining the two complementary tastes, but you can bring some of the good stuff into your baked goods too by adding red wine to your favorite chocolate cupcake recipe.
Now, adding liquor to chocolate cupcakes is a time-honored tradition. We have a St. Patty's Day-worthy chocolate stout cupcakes recipe that will show you the kind of good friends that a nice alcohol and some fine chocolate can be. In the case of red wine, though, it's easy to incorporate it into an existing recipe and not have to deal with too much modification. Just add about ¾ cup of red wine to the wet ingredients in your recipe and mix well to combine. From there, mix your dry ingredients and then incorporate the two together. In this case, you can leave the dairy (like buttermilk) out of your recipe if there is any, since the wine takes over its job instead.
Make peak red wine chocolate cupcakes every time
Red wine and chocolate just go well together, and there's a scientific reason for that. Basically, tannins are a compound found in both red wine and dark chocolate. While tannins can be bitter and astringent separately, when paired together, they tend to mellow out and let the other flavors in both the chocolate and the wine take center stage. You get fruitier, more earthy chocolates and a red wine without such a powerful kick for a well-balanced and rich dessert.
Ingredients do matter in this type of recipe, too. For one, you're going to want to use Dutch processed cocoa powder. Not only will this impart a richer, more chocolate-y flavor to your cupcakes, but it's also alkaline due to the process the cocoa powder goes through. This means you won't get any strange chemical reactions happening when you add in your wine. As for the wine itself, it boils down to personal preference. Many recipes call for a dry red wine like Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, or Merlot. Others lean into the sweeter selection of dessert wines available for an extra sweet cake. With our list of the best red wine blends for under $30, you can sample a few until you find the perfect match for your cupcake recipe. Even the test batches are bound to be a delicious treat you'll be sure to enjoy.