Take Your Chocolate Cake Up A Few Notches With The Help Of Baileys

Chocolate might be the ultimate pairing chameleon. Whether it's peanut butter, coffee, bacon, decadent dipped strawberries (which are best stored and consumed at room temperature) or even potato chips, the decadent sweet seems to go with (and improve) everything. This is certainly true for Baileys Irish Cream, which brings a velvety texture, sweet notes of chocolate and vanilla, and a boozy kick to your chocolate recipes. A Baileys chocolate poke cake is the perfect dessert to showcase this combo. Poke cake is a baked dessert that you quite literally poke holes into and drench with liquid, pudding, or even gelatin such as Jell-O (the way it was originally made), for added flavor. The result is an ultra-moist cake with flavor that soaks deep into nearly every fluffy crumb.

Swap out the traditional liquid (often condensed milk) with straight-up Baileys, or better yet, mix Baileys with some sweetened condensed milk for the ultimate richness. Make it ultra indulgent by adding some cocoa powder or melted chocolate to make a chocolate-Baileys sauce that will seep ever so sweetly into your cake. Simply pour this liquid over your freshly baked chocolate cakewhile it's still warm, letting it trickle into the holes and infuse the cake with flavor.