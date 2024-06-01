Discontinued Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Flavors That Deserve A Second Chance

Even OG ice cream makers have missteps from time to time. Ben & Jerry's has always been beloved for its generous use of mix-ins. Unlike other ice cream brands, it doesn't rely on an evergreen line-up of plain flavors like vanilla and chocolate for its profit. Instead, it keeps coming up with creative flavors, although most of them riff on the brand's signature swirls and chunks. Plenty of Ben & Jerry's flavors have withstood the trends: Cherry Garcia, Chubby Hubby, and Half Baked have defined the brand for decades. But others didn't quite win over popular opinion and were sent to the brand's "Flavor Graveyard" without any promise of return. This isn't just a quippy name: The brand actually has a physical "graveyard" for past flavors at its Waterbury, Vermont headquarters.

But if you can't make it in person, fans can scroll through the departed flavors online, hoping we might see their return. And it happens! Dublin Mudslide, for example, an Irish cream liqueur ice cream swirled with coffee fudge was retired in 2007 but is now for sale once again. But as the brand pithily puts it, "Even the best Ben & Jerry's flavors eventually melt away." The Flavor Graveyard doesn't hit all the highlights of departed flavors over the years. Some are hidden from view, existing only in the memory of serious fans (and occasionally in the hallowed halls of Twitter and Reddit).