5 Spiked Eggnog Brands You Should Leave On The Shelf This Winter, According To Reviews

When the temperature starts dropping, and good spirits start rising, it's not uncommon to start seeing eggnog pop up on shelves. Ever since the late 19th century, eggnog has been inextricably linked with the holiday season. Traditional eggnog is made with some kind of spirit — these days, brandy, rum, and bourbon are among the most popular infusions. While homemade eggnog is always a crowd-pleaser, it's not hard to find a nice spiked store-bought eggnog mix for your holiday festivities.

Like most off-the-shelf products, there is a broad spectrum to consider when stocking up this year — not all nogs are created equal. Even on a good day, eggnog is a polarizing beverage. For those who enjoy the creamy texture, nutmeg undertones, and a bit of booziness on the nose, selecting the right brand can be a challenge. And, while there are many eggnog brands to choose from — and most of them are perfectly serviceable — there are plenty of duds out there, too. Based on a rundown of customer reviews and sporting a depressing lack of holiday cheer, these are some spiked eggnog brands that deserve to be on this year's naughty list.