5 Boozy Eggnog Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

I love shopping at Aldi for wine and beer. Where else can you get a six-pack of IPAs or a decent Cab Sauv for under ten bucks? There are some hits and some misses, but for the most part, Aldi generally manages to impress me. Unfortunately, this is not one of those times.

The Petit Eggnog Wine Specialty, according to the label, is made with white wine, egg yolk, and cream. I was initially a little bit concerned about the wine, imagining what it would taste like to dump Pinot Grigio into a glass of eggnog. But whatever I expected, the Petit Eggnog Wine Specialty is so, so much worse. Whatever is supposed to be in the bottle, it tastes like eggnog-flavored Robitussin, and I promise I'm not exaggerating in the slightest. I tried really hard to find anything resembling real spiked eggnog, but I could barely manage to take a second sip.

I have no idea what kind of alcohol they used to get this to 13.9% ABV, but it's definitely not just wine. Which makes sense — even the most fortified wines top out around 20% ABV, so the Petit Eggnog Wine Specialty would have to be roughly 70% wine and 30% eggnog to reach the listed 13.9% ABV. There has to be some other kind of spirit blended in there, and whatever it is, it completely overpowers any eggnog flavor that might have once been there. Even at $9.99, this is one Aldi alcohol that you should leave on the shelf.