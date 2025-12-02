Why Is Eggnog A Holiday Drink?

Whether said with love or disdain, eggnog is likely mentioned when talking about the perfect drinks to have by the fireplace during the holidays. Wherever you stand with this custardy drink, it's curious how eggnog got to be so closely related to the Christmas season. While we know that eggnog has been boozy for most of its centuries-long life — having been around since at least the Middle Ages — it's unclear when it became a Christmas favorite. Perhaps eggnog's distinct profile of eggs, cream, and sweet, earthy spices and flavorings, like vanilla and cinnamon, made it so popular, as it matches well with the winter season. Thankfully, other cultures have put their own spin on the holiday favorite for anyone to enjoy.

It's generally accepted eggnog branched off from possets, a warm, milky beverage enjoyed by 13th-century monks who would add eggs and figs. By 1775, it made its way from Britain to the future United States, where it was infused with sherry and popular among aristocrats. Around the 19th century, eggnog had fully aligned with the Christmas season, becoming popular in American colonies, where it was typically made with rum and given to friends on Christmas Day. One theory suggests eggnog is meant to be aged (with alcohol), as reflected in George Washington's supposed family recipe, where it's left in a cool spot for several days. It's reasonable to deduce that aging eggnog would fare better during cooler seasons, as opposed to warmer weather when the dairy and eggs could spoil faster.