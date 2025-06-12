11 Pickle Flavored Liquors You Need To Try At Least Once
Between pickle ketchup, pickle jelly beans, and good old fashioned homemade pickles, if you're a lover of this tart, vinegary snack, you've probably jumped for joy every time you saw the signature flavor added to your favorite items. From chips to the Pioneer Woman's famous pickle bites, we can't get enough of the green goodness, either. You can always add your leftover pickle juice to a cocktail, but why not go even further and get something boozy to start with?
If you love a briny pickle or a dirty martini, these liquors are for you. You can find many of them at mainstream spirits stores, although a few are small batch or craft options. No matter which you choose, it's sure to bring the signature salty taste to your next cocktail.
Pickle flavor can be infused in everything from gin to vodka to tequila. The proof, which refers to the amount of alcohol in the liquor, ranges from 30 to 100. Many have classic dill pickle ingredients, even adding brine directly to the batch as it distills. But some also incorporate a little extra heat for a spicy pickle version. These are perfect to add to everything from Bloody Marys to martinis, as well the tried-and-true pickle shot. After all, pickles make a fantastic garnish for plenty of cocktails, so it makes sense that a pickle-infused liquor would work just as well. Some of our favorites even add pickle spears or chips to the jar for an extra authentic touch.
World Famous Pickle Vodka
Satisfy your pickle craving with an infused liquor that incorporates plenty of dill flavor. Like the name suggests, World Famous pickle vodka is a top choice that you should try if you want a vodka that brings briny pickle flavor to your drinks. It is distilled from corn at 60 proof. Use this in place of standard vodka for an extra dirty martini with a hint of dill. It comes in a standard pickle flavor as well as a spicy version. If you like a little bit of a kick, add a dash of the spicy stuff.
It is also gluten-free and doesn't have any added sugar, using high quality ingredients and a four column distilling process. At 30% alcohol by volume, it's a pretty strong liquor to keep on your shelf, although not nearly as intense as some others out there. Overall, World Famous pickle vodka is a good option all-around that you can add to mixed drinks, pour over the rocks, or enjoy on its own.
The distilling company was founded in 2018 in Idaho, then later grew distribution based on demand from customers around the country. It's delicious when paired with tequila in a pickle-inspired margarita, dressed up with garnishes in a Bloody Mary, or as a super dilly pickle shot. The only downside is that you can only get your taste of world famous pickle flavor in a few states, Colorado, Montana, Missouri, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Nebraska, and North Dakota.
Original Pickle Shot Vodka
If you want to add visual appeal as well as a dill pickle flavor to your drinks, give the Original pickle shot vodka a try. This super green vodka also adds pickle-inspired color to your cocktails. It's perfect for mixing a bright green drink or to use as a chaser for something a little stronger, like whiskey or vodka. Some people add it to Bloody Marys, martinis, and other drinks where a pickle flavor works well. But it's also smooth enough to drink on its own or as a pickleback chaser.
It comes in a regular dill pickle version as well as a spicy pickle option. You can also get small bottles for individual servings. Be wary if you're mixing this into a cocktail with a lot of other colorful liquors, since you may end up with a dull brown drink instead of something with a more vibrant hue.
The vodka is infused with a kosher dill pickle brine. It's made in Maryland and 15% alcohol by volume. The pickle flavor is very forward, which cuts the normal bite from vodka. It has a smooth and briny taste, mostly due to the infused pickle juice, but also because this is a slightly lower proof than some other vodkas.
Dill*ish Pickleback Spicy Vodka
If you like your pickles with a little extra something to wake your tastebuds up, the Dill*ish Pickleback spicy vodka will really do it for you. It infuses pepper extract along with actual pickle brine to incorporate a ton of flavor into the liquor. It comes in regular dill pickle as well, but let's be real. The spicy vodka brings the heat to your drink, but the peppers still don't overpower the pop of pickle.
This vodka is 15% ABV, making it perfect for a mixer or a shot on its own. Like the name suggests, you can replicate a pickleback shot in one go with this spicy vodka. Grab a larger 750 milliliter bottle or a single serving mini to set up a DIY martini or Bloody Mary bar. If you want something in the middle for spice, mix the two in a special blend. This is the ideal way to customize your drink with just the right amount of heat. The minis are also perfect to take when traveling because each one is individually sealed. Just be sure to pay close attention to the labels if you're carting along regular and spicy versions.
99 Pickle
Be careful with this super strong pickle liqueur. It's named 99 Pickle for its strength, 99 proof! So start with a light touch if you're adding this option to your mixed drinks. It packs quite a punch, plus plenty of dill pickle flavor. 99 Pickle is a clear liquor, making it even harder to keep track of when mixing with other more colorful liquors.
While infused vodka is pretty common, 99 Pickle is a pickle-flavored whiskey. You can use it to flavor other cocktails and drinks as well as drink it on its own or on the rocks. Because it is pretty strong, it has more of a kick than some of the smoother options and makes a better mixer, although for those who love the burn of whisky plus the flavor of pickles, it might be just t the thing. 99 Pickle suggests using it as a mix-in, on the rocks, as a shot, or even to top off a milder drink like seltzer. The brand has a lot of other flavors, but only one pickle shot.
Whicked Pickle Whiskey
Distilled in Missouri, Whicked Pickle is a spicier pickle-infused whiskey that adds heat and tart to your drinks. It works for mixed cocktails but is equally suited to drinking on the rocks or neat. It's 35% ABV, which is middle of the road on our list. It's strong enough that you'll definitely know you're enjoying a whiskey, but still has that signature briny flavor thanks to the pickle element.
Holladay Distillery, where Whicked Pickle is made, was founded in 1856. The team primarily makes bourbon but brings the same attention to detail to all of the drinks that they make. You can take a distillery tour to see just where and how Whicked Pickle comes to be, plus enjoy a tasting at the on-site bar.
Start with a smaller 50 milliliter bottle to see if you like it or to use for individual shots. For a larger crowd or if you are just that enthusiastic about your pickle drinks, opt for the 750 milliliter bottle. It's perfect for drinks like Bloody Marys, but it can also work in place of regular whiskey for something a little bit different to sip on.
Texacraft Sour Pickle Liqueur
Made in Texas, Texacraft Sour Pickle Tequila is the perfect choice for those who like a little saltiness with their margarita. The same briny flavor is packed into this infused tequila thanks to the pickle brine. Other flavors like dill and vinegar are plentiful, too. It's 25% ABV, so you'll get the bite of tequila, as well. The sweeter agave balances nicely with the sour pickle flavor. While it's perfect for sour margs, it also works well for flavorful shots. If you're a tequila lover, you can use this option in place of many famous tequila-based cocktails, especially those that favor a more sour element.
Texacraft also makes sour pickle vodka, which works well for something a little bit drier like a martini. Both have bold pickle flavor, so you don't need to worry about missing out on that. If you're a fan of pickleback shots or chasing your tequila with pickle juice, either of these options will get the job done with the same briny, sour flavor that you love. You may even be able to score a deal on Texacraft plus Bloody Mary mix to whip up the perfect morning cocktail.
This drink also has an intense green color, which can add some visual interest to your drinks. Both the vodka and tequila are 50 proof, so be ready for a boozy punch that is masked a bit by the intense pickle flavor if you drink these on their own.
Ole Smokey Pickles Moonshine
If you want some actual pickles with your liquor, grab a jar of Ole Smokey pickles moonshine. It includes actual dill pickle spears soaked in Tennessee Whiskey to get the flavors melded together, whether you're there for the crunch or the drink. You can get a classic dill version or a hot and spicy pickle, which includes some extra peppers in the jar for added heat. If you really like infused fruits, garnishes, or just flavored moonshine, check out the full lineup of Ole Smokey jars. This is also one of the easier options to find, since Ole Smokey has a pretty wide distribution.
Add the liquor or the pickles themselves to your next Bloody Mary. They soak up a ton of flavor, but you may need to cut them down if you want to use them as a garnish since they are sizable spears. If you put one in your drink upright, it can act as a support for a toothpick with other goodies, like olives, bacon, or shrimp. It'll add a little extra booziness to your Mary, as well.
The actual whiskey is 20% ABV, but it's hard to know exactly what to expect from each pickle spear. You can go by taste or just trust that it's exactly what your drink needs. If you like a really boozy Bloody Mary, add the whiskey to the drink and garnish with a soaked pickle (or two) for good measure.
Citadelle Vive le Cornichon Gin de France
Cucumbers are excellent to flavor gin, so why not go a step a further and add some pickle-y taste to your cocktail? Citadelle Vive le Cornichon gin has a more subtle taste compared to in-your-face punch of pickles that other options on this list bring. But it's more than 87 proof, so don't underestimate the power of this elegant bottle.
This gin made in France gets flavoring from cornichon, little pickles that are a bit milder. It also incorporates herbs like juniper and aniseed, plus pearl onions and mustard at the end. Rather than relying just on the vinegary bite of the pickle to overwhelm the taste buds, this gin was crafted for the entire experience.
The cornichons used come from Maison Marc, where they are grown without any pesticides or insecticides. The result is a high-quality gherkin that is a strong foundation for the flavoring. Of course, the gin is essential, too. But because only 3,000 bottles were made, it can be hard to find and pricey. You can always go by Citadelle's distillery for a tour and to catch a glimpse of Tom, the cat featured on the label.
Tennessee Shine Co. Bread N Butter Pickles Moonshine
If you like sweeter bread and butter pickles, this moonshine is perfect. Tennessee Shine Co. is located in Sevierville, Tennessee, where they jar up bread and butter pickles packed with moonshine. The mixture is 100 proof, so be really careful about how much you enjoy. A little bit will pack a pretty powerful punch whether you add the liquid to your drink or snack on the boozy pickle chips.
You can also get moonshine dill pickles or spicy dill pickles, but the bread and butter variety is pretty unique. These are a step above your standard store-bought bread and butter pickles. Just be sure not to confuse them with a standard burger topping if you set them all out on a buffet.
You can also enjoy the pickles themselves, which soak in the jar, as a garnish. The longer they soak, the more of a whiskey burn you'll get in the end. But the sweetness of the bread and butter pickles helps offset the stronger alcohol flavor. This moonshine is corn based following classic Appalachian moonshine traditional recipes. But the added flavorings make this one that can be quite fun to incorporate into your drinks when you want to try something new. While you're at it, grab a bottle of Bloody Mary mix to go with your moonshine and add the pickles as an extra garnish.
The Heart Pickle Shotz Vodka
Distilled in Windsor, Colorado, The Heart pickle shotz vodka is a small-batch option that has tons of pickle flavor, plus a smooth vodka base. It is 30% ABV, which is a bit stronger than some vodkas but still a nice sipping drink. It has dill pickle for flavoring, plus a blend of three pickles for a little something extra. The Heart vodka uses water from the Cache La Poudre River, right in view of the Rocky Mountains. The base vodka has won multiple awards and is super smooth and light.
The Heart distillery started when the founding team, Pat and Amanda Weakland, started growing and selling hops in their garden store, eventually opening a brewery and later a distillery. Still a family-run operation, liquors are made in small batches. The Heart began in 2018 and makes gin, whiskey, absinthe, and vodka, which is used for the flavored pickle version. A lot of the liquors are small batch and it's clear that a lot of care goes into each recipe in the distillery. If you're in Windsor, Colorado, you can go by the tasting room to sample the liquors and beer, even taking some canned cocktails home with you. To find Pickle Shotz, you may have to look a bit harder since it isn't made in large batches.
Dirty Dill Spicy Pickle Flavored Vodka
Dirty Dill has regular dill pickle vodka and spicy pickle vodka in a variety of sizes. This pickle vodka is made in Colorado. It's available in smaller 50 milliliter bottles which are perfect for a single drink or as Dirty Dill suggests, to keep on hand in your jacket pocket when you're hitting the slopes. It can be a bit harder to find, so you may need to order online. For super fans, however, this is also the opportunity to stock up on Dirty Dill merch like shirts and hats.
The blend is made with corn vodka and natural pickle juice, so it can look a bit cloudy. But the flavor is definitely there and very bold. The same thing is incorporated right into the Dirty Dill Bloody Mary bottle, which is 40 proof and ready to drink. You can also add it to your beer for a Michelada. This version of a Bloody Mary incorporates tomato juice or Bloody Mary mix, plus beer. A little bit of pickle vodka adds some extra booziness, but you can also add even more briny flavor with clamato juice. Garnishes like limes complete the drink and are just as customizable.