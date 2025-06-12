11 Pickle Flavored Liquors You Need To Try At Least Once

Between pickle ketchup, pickle jelly beans, and good old fashioned homemade pickles, if you're a lover of this tart, vinegary snack, you've probably jumped for joy every time you saw the signature flavor added to your favorite items. From chips to the Pioneer Woman's famous pickle bites, we can't get enough of the green goodness, either. You can always add your leftover pickle juice to a cocktail, but why not go even further and get something boozy to start with?

If you love a briny pickle or a dirty martini, these liquors are for you. You can find many of them at mainstream spirits stores, although a few are small batch or craft options. No matter which you choose, it's sure to bring the signature salty taste to your next cocktail.

Pickle flavor can be infused in everything from gin to vodka to tequila. The proof, which refers to the amount of alcohol in the liquor, ranges from 30 to 100. Many have classic dill pickle ingredients, even adding brine directly to the batch as it distills. But some also incorporate a little extra heat for a spicy pickle version. These are perfect to add to everything from Bloody Marys to martinis, as well the tried-and-true pickle shot. After all, pickles make a fantastic garnish for plenty of cocktails, so it makes sense that a pickle-infused liquor would work just as well. Some of our favorites even add pickle spears or chips to the jar for an extra authentic touch.