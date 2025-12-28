16 Tips You Need When Cooking Chicken Pot Pie

While it may seem like all chicken is essentially the same thing underneath that plastic wrapping, nothing could be further from the truth. Not only are there differences in nutritional value, but certain types of chicken can also yield drastically superior results when used in recipes. For this reason, it is important to know how to pick the best chicken at the store.

At its most basic, use your senses to select a quality bird. Start by inspecting the packaging for damage, looking for any discoloration in the meat, and sniffing for any foul odors. Next, check the label for any added water. Chicken can be injected with a solution that will artificially inflate them, making them look plumper and more visually-appealing. This can not only affect the flavor, but it will also produce an inferior, spongy texture in the cooked meat.

Lastly, don't let fancy labeling sway you. Many labels fall under what is called "health halo" language, which can create a false sense of superior quality where it doesn't exist. Perhaps the only label that may be worth paying attention to is that it is USDA Organic, which is regulated and requires the animals are fed an organic diet free of GMO's and that they have access to the outdoors.