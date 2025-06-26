Chicken Potpie Gets A Tangy, Creamy Boost With This Ingredient Swap

The key to a perfect sour cream potpie sauce is to use high-quality, full-fat sour cream. This is not the moment to go for light or low-fat versions. Though they will add some tang, without the high fat content you will not achieve peak levels of creaminess. When making chicken potpie, the first step is creating a gravy or roux. This is done by combining equal parts flour and fat (usually butter) to create a thick sauce as your base.

The next step involves slowly adding a broth that includes milk or cream. This is where you will want to do the swap. When the broth calls for milk or cream, simply swap a portion of it for sour cream instead. Make sure not to do a 1:1 swap, as you want the sour cream flavor to enhance the pie, not overtake it. Instead, try using ¼ cup of sour cream for every ¾ cup of milk or cream. That way, you're sure to hit those creamy, tangy notes in your filling without overdoing it.

If you don't have sour cream, there are substitutes that will do just as well in your creamy potpie. Greek yogurt or crème fraiche are perfect stand-ins for sour cream, as long as they are not the low-fat variety. Another way to use sour cream in your pie is to incorporate it into your crust (if you are making it from scratch). Swapping sour cream for water results in a softer more tender crust. Together, these swaps can help elevate your next potpie to delicious.