How A Dictator Was Involved In The Creation Of Pad Thai

Although many people might think that pad Thai is an iconic part of the Thai culinary canon, the dish doesn't have a centuries-long connection to the country. In fact, it owes much of its identity and particularly its name to a campaign by Thailand's mid-20th-century strongman, Field Marshal Plaek Phibunsongkhram (sometimes shortened to just "Phibun"). During his tenure as prime minister in the late 1930s and again in the late 1940s, Thailand was undergoing cultural "modernization" and nation-building, with Phibun aiming to create a defined Thai identity (to that end, he also banned foreign languages and non-standardized dialects from the school system). Part of his project was to create a gastronomic symbol: A dish that government propaganda would promote widely as unmistakably Thai. This coincided with a rice shortage from flooding in Thailand in the early '40s, so Phibunsongkhram specifically wanted to push noodles, instead of rice. (While pad Thai uses rice noodles, rice noodles require far less rice to produce overall.)

This culminated in a campaign dubbed "noodle is your lunch," through which the government distributed recipes and even free noodle carts to budding entrepreneurs to encourage the public to adopt a stir-fried noodle dish. That dish was "kway teow pad Thai," meaning "Thai-style stir-fried noodles." For Thais at the time, it would have been considered a Chinese dish, although with Thai additions like tamarind (absolutely essential for the noodles' tangy hit) and chilies. (Thai noodles are now eaten with different utensils, too, usually a fork and spoon rather than chopsticks.) But with Phibun banning Chinese food vendors and the name being shortened to just "pad Thai," the dish quickly became seen as Thai.