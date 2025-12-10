The Retro-Inspired Tupperware Set At Costco That's Becoming A Modern Pantry Favorite
Experts have said that a clutter-free environment can make you feel good and even lift your spirits. But organizing your space, especially the kitchen, is such a chore, isn't it? If you have little to no system at all, it can feel overwhelming and intimidating to start — but it doesn't have to be. Sometimes the trick is to upgrade your kitchenware and food storage containers to something more inviting to use, inspiring you to keep it organized and even use it more. With the retro-inspired Tupperware set available on Costco's website, you might even ditch procrastinating putting away the dishes entirely, no matter how daunting the task seems. Listed as the Tupperware Heritage Collection, this set costs $79.99 and includes 32 BPA-free pieces (16 containers and 16 matching lids). And, of course, it helps that it's visually appealing.
A significant contributor to this classic style of Tupperware becoming a modern pantry favorite is its eye-catching color palette, making it the perfect way to organize your fridge (or pantry) if you want a creative touch. Costco carries two colorways. One comes in orange and also includes shades of pink, red, and yellow, creating a pleasing analogous combination that will add a warm, bright hue to your shelves and fridge. There's also blue, which comes in different shades, along with green for a more subtle and natural pop of color. This retro-inspired find is cool, chic, and perfect for storing sliced fruits, prepped meals, or a generous serving of last night's dinner. No matter what, this Tupperware set is a blast from the past that still proves useful.
The convenience of the Tupperware Heritage Collection
Aside from its aesthetic appeal, the Tupperware Heritage collection is also efficiently and smartly designed, boasting 4.6 stars with over 400 ratings on Costco's website. It's easy to secure each container by pushing the lid in the middle, and once you do, the airtight feature helps keep soups and saucy dishes safe and sound. It also comes in different shapes and sizes; there are five square bowls, three tall canisters, four low round bowls, and four round bowls — all of which come in different sizes, giving you plenty of flexibility for your food storage needs. While using round containers can be one of the worst mistakes for your kitchen pantry space (they don't use it efficiently), it helps that Tupperware's collection is designed to be stackable. When not in use, you can nest one on top of the other to save space.
These containers are easy to clean, too; you can just toss each one in the dishwasher, eliminating the grueling task of washing it yourself. But avoid placing this Tupperware on the bottom rack, as that can potentially melt the material. In general, though, you can find confidence in its durability, which Tupperware is known for — so much so that there were rumors that it filed for bankruptcy in 2024 because its products are too long-lasting, so consumers never had to buy new ones. But of course, that's not the case, yet you still might not need to buy another storage container set for a long time if you take good care of this one. So keep the 32-piece Heritage collection sparkling for even longer by avoiding Tupperware stains with a simple oil hack, and enjoy a clutter-free pantry for years to come.