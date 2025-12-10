The Retro-Inspired Tupperware Set At Costco That's Becoming A Modern Pantry Favorite

Aside from its aesthetic appeal, the Tupperware Heritage collection is also efficiently and smartly designed, boasting 4.6 stars with over 400 ratings on Costco's website. It's easy to secure each container by pushing the lid in the middle, and once you do, the airtight feature helps keep soups and saucy dishes safe and sound. It also comes in different shapes and sizes; there are five square bowls, three tall canisters, four low round bowls, and four round bowls — all of which come in different sizes, giving you plenty of flexibility for your food storage needs. While using round containers can be one of the worst mistakes for your kitchen pantry space (they don't use it efficiently), it helps that Tupperware's collection is designed to be stackable. When not in use, you can nest one on top of the other to save space.

These containers are easy to clean, too; you can just toss each one in the dishwasher, eliminating the grueling task of washing it yourself. But avoid placing this Tupperware on the bottom rack, as that can potentially melt the material. In general, though, you can find confidence in its durability, which Tupperware is known for — so much so that there were rumors that it filed for bankruptcy in 2024 because its products are too long-lasting, so consumers never had to buy new ones. But of course, that's not the case, yet you still might not need to buy another storage container set for a long time if you take good care of this one. So keep the 32-piece Heritage collection sparkling for even longer by avoiding Tupperware stains with a simple oil hack, and enjoy a clutter-free pantry for years to come.