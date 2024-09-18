Tupperware Brand Sadly Files For Bankruptcy. Is This An End Of An Era?

Put away the Chardonnay and pack up your curried deviled eggs with pickled carrots because the time for Tupperware parties may be coming to an abrupt close. Tupperware, the company known for its colorful plastic leftover containers, has officially filed for bankruptcy. In recent years, the company has seen a decline in profits and rising debts, leading to its bankruptcy claim.

Advertisement

However, despite the bankruptcy filing, the company's president and CEO, Laurie Ann Goldman, seemed bullish in her belief that the company would continue despite these challenges. In a statement made on Tuesday, Goldman said that, "We plan to continue serving our valued customers with the high-quality products they love and trust throughout this process" (via PR Newswire ).

Though difficult, the survival of the Tupperware brand is possible. The brand is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which permits companies to make necessary changes to their business structure rather than closing outright. According to Goldman, the company plans to "[transform] into a digital-first, technology-led company." This new focus on digital business seems to go against the company's deep roots in the direct sales sector. "The historical strengths of a widespread direct selling model began to turn into weaknesses," Goldman wrote in the company's bankruptcy petition. This, paired with what the CEO calls a "challenging macroeconomic environment," led to the company's bankruptcy filing. Before the filing, Tupperware laid off over 100 employees in South Carolina earlier this year. In 2023, the company hinted at financial difficulties but managed to adjust its high-interest debt to avoid bankruptcy, at least for a while.

Advertisement