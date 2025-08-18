Avoid Tupperware Stains For Good With A Simple Oil Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're not quite there yet when it comes to saving space in your kitchen with glass food storage containers, or you simply prefer less fragile plastic ones, all of us have endured the frustration of seemingly baked-in stains. Tomato based dishes are especially notorious for leaving their mark, as tomatoes are slightly acidic, allowing their pigment to adhere more tightly to the plastic — particularly if you also microwaved your leftovers inside it, enabling the heat to set the stain. Though this issue isn't hazardous to your health, it's hard to know if your containers are truly clean with that translucent red cast inside them.

Since these kinds of stains (sometimes accompanied by lingering smells) seem virtually impossible to remove, the best way to address them is prevention. The easiest method seems to be adding a spritz of cooking oil or nonstick spray to the inside of your container before adding your leftovers. If you're concerned about making your food overly oily, wipe the inside of the container with a paper towel to soak up any excess. There will still be a light film left behind to keep the tomato-y sauce on your spicy slow cooker beef chili from staining your favorite storage container. It's also worth noting that, though tomato-based dishes are the most frequent culprits for these stains, you should also use this method when storing acidic dishes, like Bobby Flay's favorite chicken piccata, or curries containing turmeric and other heavily pigmented spices, such as hot smoked paprika.