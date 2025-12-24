7 Chain Pepperoni Pizzas, Ranked Worst To Best

If there is one food I can claim authority on, it's pizza. At some point in my childhood, I declared to my mom, "Friday nights are pizza nights!" and she laughed and kind of agreed. I've been having pizza almost every Friday night for three decades since — and occasionally (often) a day or two in between.

I'm not here to debate the authenticity of pizza or whether pineapple is an appropriate topping (it is). I'm here to talk about the relative awesomeness of the many American pizza styles and the chains that claim to exemplify them.

With all that in mind, I set out to try seven pepperoni pizzas from chains available across the United States to determine which one is truly the best. This was especially challenging because I'm a firm believer that there are very few bad pizzas in the world. As long as you have bread, sauce, and cheese, it's hard to go wrong. But I did, at last, manage to come up with a definitive ranking based on a few key factors: the quality of the pizza as a whole, the quality of the individual components, and value for the price, with a passing mention of one quintessential eater criterion: leftover quality, because sometimes the best part of having pizza is having more pizza the next day.