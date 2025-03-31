As an experienced home cook who has spent a lot of time traveling in Italy over the years, I love making pasta sauces like Alfredo sauce at home, but sometimes there are simply not enough minutes in the day. We all turn to store-bought sauces from time to time to help us out when we are under pressure, and a jar of Alfredo sauce can be lifesaver when you want a comforting pasta dish with little effort.

Store-bought versions of pasta sauces save time and effort, but they can sometimes be a little lackluster and suffer from the lack of fresh ingredients. As a recipe developer, one of my favorite things is taking a classic staple and working out how to elevate it into something special. By thinking creatively, it's easy to upgrade a jar of Alfredo sauce from an acceptable midweek meal to an authentic Italian dish that the whole family will enjoy.

The Italians are masters at taking simple ingredients and turning them into delicious meals, so my suggestions in this article are all ingredients you will either already have in your kitchen or can easily get from the grocery store. From adding fresh garlic to sprinkling in some chopped nuts, these simple alterations will take your jar of Alfredo sauce much closer to homemade. Let's explore 11 ingredients to improve store-bought Alfredo sauce.