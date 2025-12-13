The 6 Best Fried Chicken Spots In Nashville, According To A Local

Fried chicken is a Southern staple like no other, and there are so many great places across the country that do it well. In recent years, one of the most popular variations of fried chicken is Nashville hot chicken — a spicy, intensely flavorful take on the classic. You can, of course, make your own Nashville hot chicken if you have a great recipe. If you're visiting Nashville, Tennessee, though, there are some amazing options for both traditional and Nashville hot chicken when you want to dine out. It's one of the many Southern delicacies the city does well, along with sausage and biscuits.

We wanted to find the best fried chicken in the city, so we consulted with local expert Alex Dempsey, General Manager of Outlets for Canopy by Hilton Nashville Downtown the Gulch, and combed social media to find the best fried chicken joints in Music City. If you're looking for the top spots to find quality fried chicken in Nashville, keep reading and take note for your next trip to Tennessee's state capital.