The 6 Best Fried Chicken Spots In Nashville, According To A Local
Fried chicken is a Southern staple like no other, and there are so many great places across the country that do it well. In recent years, one of the most popular variations of fried chicken is Nashville hot chicken — a spicy, intensely flavorful take on the classic. You can, of course, make your own Nashville hot chicken if you have a great recipe. If you're visiting Nashville, Tennessee, though, there are some amazing options for both traditional and Nashville hot chicken when you want to dine out. It's one of the many Southern delicacies the city does well, along with sausage and biscuits.
We wanted to find the best fried chicken in the city, so we consulted with local expert Alex Dempsey, General Manager of Outlets for Canopy by Hilton Nashville Downtown the Gulch, and combed social media to find the best fried chicken joints in Music City. If you're looking for the top spots to find quality fried chicken in Nashville, keep reading and take note for your next trip to Tennessee's state capital.
1. Bolton's Famous Hot Chicken & Fish
Starting with a family recipe passed down through generations, Bolton's was founded in the '90s, with one location before expanding, and has become a Nashville institution in the years since. The restaurant serves up a simple menu of hot chicken as well as non-spicy fried chicken, and gets rave reviews, including a recent glowing write-up from The Infatuation. A TikTok reviewer specifically praised the texture and flavor of the meat, as well as the spice levels they offer. Alex Dempsey also highly recommended Bolton's as a top spot in the city.
"Bolton's is a true Nashville staple in the hot chicken world. Family-owned for generations and still run by a husband-and-wife team, they know the city's hot chicken traditions inside and out," Dempsey says. "The classic grab-and-go setup makes the experience quick and unfussy, and the customer service is exactly what you'd expect from a family-run Southern spot. Don't be surprised when the cashier suggests ordering one or two heat levels below your usual; they mean it. This chicken is hot."
Bolton's Famous Hot Chicken & Fish
624 Main St, Nashville, TN 37204
(615) 254-8015
2. Prince's Hot Chicken
The history of Prince's can be traced back over a century to a man called Thornton Prince, who the restaurant calls the "father of Nashville hot chicken." As the story goes, a scorned lover of Prince's wanted revenge for his womanizing ways and decided to add an ungodly amount of spice to a batch of fried chicken she prepared for him. Rather than react in agony or shock, he wanted more, and the Prince's recipe was born. Years later, his great niece continues the legacy he built after opening the original Prince's.
"With more than a century of history, Prince's stands as the true originator of Nashville hot chicken. Now operating more locations than any other local hot chicken brand, it continues to be one of the most sought-after stops for both locals and visitors," Dempsey says. "It is hard to beat their $10 lunch deal for hot chicken tenders and a soda every day of the week." Social media users praised Prince's as well, with one TikToker calling it "the best Nashville hot chicken I've ever had in my life" and a Reddit user saying it's "easily some of the best (if not the best) fried chicken I've ever had."
Multiple locations
3. Hattie B's Hot Chicken
Hattie B's is one of the more mainstream and well-known chicken spots in Nashville, but for good reason. It has a great reputation for quality food, which makes sense given the restaurant's two-decade history in the city. One Redditor called it "good and consistent and at a great price point. Can't be mad at someone perfecting the game." Another Reddit user said its chicken is "amazing and flavorful."
Dempsey agrees that Hattie's is a must-try spot for hot chicken in Music City: "Another major player in the hot chicken scene, Hattie B's is the undisputed downtown staple and a defining presence on Broadway. Their flagship location at 5th Ave and Broadway regularly has a line out the door nearly around the clock, but don't let that deter you. With eight heat levels and impressively consistent quality, Hattie B's delivers one of the most reliably delicious hot chicken experiences in the city."
Multiple locations
4. Waldo's Chicken and Beer
Fried chicken is one of those things that people get very competitive about, whether it's who has the best traditional bird or which fast food spot can claim the title of greatest chicken sandwich. Luckily, there are so many fantastic spots in Nashville for fried chicken that there's almost no competition because you can't go wrong anywhere. Waldo's is an example of that. This long-running fried chicken chain – with just one location in Nashville — holds up as one of the best joints in the city for fried (and non-fried) chicken.
This place is consistently rated one of the best spots for fried chicken in Nashville, with one YouTube reviewer praising the "perfectly crispy and flavorful skin" and the juicy texture of the chicken. Other customers on Facebook praise Waldo's for its quality chicken and the overall experience at the restaurant. Here's what Dempsey has to say about it: "A local favorite, Waldo's brings a fresh perspective to Nashville's hot chicken scene. Expanding beyond the traditional fried offerings, they serve whole roasted rotisserie chickens, family-style platters, and pulled chicken, all seasoned with their signature hot-chicken flair," he says. "The result is a uniquely delicious take on Nashville's iconic dish that stands out in all the right ways."
1120 4th Ave N #103, Nashville, TN 37208
(615) 610-3394
5. Red's 615 Kitchen
Nashville is a great city for many reasons, from country music to coffee shops. But it seems like everyone there is getting into the fried chicken game these days, and Red's 615 is no exception. Started by veteran chef Eric "Red" White, Red's 615 hasn't been around as long as some of the fried chicken institutions, but it has garnered a serious reputation in a relatively short amount of time (their brick-and-mortar location opened in 2020).
One Instagram review noted that the food takes at least 45 minutes to cook, which speaks to the freshness of the chicken. That same reviewer praised it for the flavor and spice ratio, as well as the juiciness of the chicken. Another Facebook reviewer said that the "seasoning and the chicken were the best we've ever had."
Dempsey also loves Red's, saying: "Red's is best enjoyed after a night out on Broadway. The Styrofoam to-go containers let you know you're in for classic Southern comfort food, no frills needed. Their walk-up window keeps service fast without sacrificing quality, and the food-truck vibe adds to the charm. With reliably great hot chicken and late-night convenience, Red's is absolutely worth a stop."
115 27th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 400-1454
6. Helen's Hot Chicken
If you haven't been to Nashville before, there are so many restaurant options — it's a great city for a destination celebration like a bachelorette party or a wedding, and just a fantastic place to eat out all around. Helen's is a place that should be on your list, no matter why you're visiting. Helen's is another long-running Nashville staple that in recent years has expanded to numerous locations, but locals love the original. Reviewers also love it — On Facebook, a reviewer named it one of their top favorite spots for chicken in the city.
Dempsey also praised the restaurant, saying: "Helen's is everything that I want from a fried chicken joint. From the moment you walk into their west side location, you know you are about to have the best, hottest chicken of your life. Their menu and approach are simple, with the goal of making it the best. This is my personal go-to recommendation for travelers and locals to try excellent hot chicken in Nashville."
Multiple Locations
Methodology
Good fried chicken is a special thing, whether you get it at a great local spot or find tips online for making a delicious batch yourself at home. We hope this list gave you some insight into the best places to go in Nashville for high-quality, irresistibly good fried chicken — whether you like it hot or not.
We consulted with Alex Dempsey, General Manager of Outlets for Canopy by Hilton Nashville Downtown The Gulch, to compile this list. Dempsey is a local chicken lover and frequenter of local chicken joints. Dempsey's expertise helped us come up with the best spots in the city, and we also found consensus on social media around why these places are the best Nashville has to offer. Whether you're a local who's been thinking of trying Red's or a traveler making your first trek to Music City and you've heard about the legendary Hattie B's, we hope this list has provided some good insight on what Nashville has to offer for all your chicken needs.