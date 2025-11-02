5 Fried Chicken Chains With The Best Quality Meat, And 4 With The Worst, According To Reviews

Fried chicken is a deeply American tradition, beloved by many. When it's done correctly, it's pretty much irresistible. Making the perfect fried chicken can be challenging, but it really comes down to the quality of the meat and the method you use to fry. That said, there are plenty of places out there with great fried chicken if you're craving it; this way, you don't have to attempt to make it yourself. Great fried chicken can, of course, come from a local spot or a chain, and chains can be a great way to get your fix if you're on a budget. As it turns out, there are plenty of great chains out there that are doing it well.

Not sure where to start when it comes to finding delicious fried chicken from a chain restaurant? We combed social media and review sites to compile a list of the five best chains and the four worst chains to go for this classic comfort food, based on quality and taste of the chicken. Keep reading to find out which spots you should try and which to avoid.