Maneet Chauhan's Favorite Restaurant In Nashville Specializes In A Beloved Southern Delicacy
You probably know Maneet Chauhan as a Food Network star with regular appearances on "Chopped," "Tournament of Champions," "Iron Chef America" and author of one of the 10 best Indian cookbooks available. But long before she was a celebrity chef on TV, Chauhan was cutting her chops in restaurant kitchens throughout India. After moving to the United States and graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, she worked at restaurants in Chicago and New York City before finally settling in Nashville. She's now the founding partner of Morph Hospitality Group — which includes Chauhan Ale and Masala House, The Mockingbird, and eet.
As part of the lively dining scene in Nashville, Chauhan loves to visit other restaurants in the city. So, when The Tennessean asked her to name her three favorite restaurants in the city, she was quick to respond. The first two restaurants, Lyra and Etch, had Middle Eastern and global influence. But her favorite spot in Nashville couldn't be more Southern.
Biscuit Love is a Nashville favorite with dishes that would make Paula Deen swoon. The restaurant, which now has four locations across Nashville and one in Cincinnati, is a breakfast and lunch-only spot with a focus on one of the South's favorite delicacies, buttermilk biscuits.
Every dish is better than the last
In her interview with The Tennessean, Maneet Chauhan said "[Owners/chefs] Sarah and Karl Worley have made me fall in love with biscuits. Buttery, delicious, and absolutely amazing, each and every dish on that menu is better than the last."
The menu features four biscuit sandwiches which all sound mouthwatering. The "East Nasty" biscuit sandwich comes with fried chicken tenders, American cheese, and Bear Creek Farm sausage gravy. The "Princess" is a buttermilk biscuit topped with Nashville hot chicken, pickles, mustard, and honey. The "Southern Benny" and the "S.E.C." come with some form of sausage, sausage gravy, over-easy or scrambled eggs, ham, and American cheese. You will not leave Biscuit Love feeling hungry, that's for sure.
The other highlights on the menu include the restaurant's "Bonuts" — five fried biscuits tossed in sugar, topped with lemon mascarpone cream, and served over a blueberry jam. Chauhan called Biscuit Love's Bonuts "the best bite in town."
If you go to Biscuit Love, especially the Gulch location in Nashville, you can expect a line outside the door typically. It's worth the wait. But if you'd like to experience some of Nashville's best biscuits (Loveless Cafe would be on that list as well) without booking a flight, the restaurant offers five options available for ordering through Goldbelly with baking instructions on the website. Find out for yourself why Maneet Chauhan can't stop praising the buttery goodness of Biscuit Love's menu.