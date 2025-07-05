Maneet Chauhan's Favorite Restaurant In Nashville Specializes In A Beloved Southern Delicacy

You probably know Maneet Chauhan as a Food Network star with regular appearances on "Chopped," "Tournament of Champions," "Iron Chef America" and author of one of the 10 best Indian cookbooks available. But long before she was a celebrity chef on TV, Chauhan was cutting her chops in restaurant kitchens throughout India. After moving to the United States and graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, she worked at restaurants in Chicago and New York City before finally settling in Nashville. She's now the founding partner of Morph Hospitality Group — which includes Chauhan Ale and Masala House, The Mockingbird, and eet.

As part of the lively dining scene in Nashville, Chauhan loves to visit other restaurants in the city. So, when The Tennessean asked her to name her three favorite restaurants in the city, she was quick to respond. The first two restaurants, Lyra and Etch, had Middle Eastern and global influence. But her favorite spot in Nashville couldn't be more Southern.

Biscuit Love is a Nashville favorite with dishes that would make Paula Deen swoon. The restaurant, which now has four locations across Nashville and one in Cincinnati, is a breakfast and lunch-only spot with a focus on one of the South's favorite delicacies, buttermilk biscuits.