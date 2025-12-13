Turn Store-Bought Marinara Into A Whole New Sauce With 2 Added Ingredients
A jar of store-bought marinara is a staple in many home kitchens due to the convenience it offers when you want a tasty meal without too much time and effort. In addition to making your run-of-the-mill culinary ventures less of a hassle, marinara sauce is also an incredibly versatile base that can do a lot more than help you whip up a quick serving of pasta on a weeknight. Just like how jarred marinara can be used as a foundation for a simple tomato-based soup, or offer a savvy shortcut to an otherwise elaborate shakshuka, all it takes is two added ingredients that can turn your grocery store marinara into a delicious Spanish-style sauce. All you need to do is blend the marinara with your favorite brand of roasted red peppers and some almonds, and you'll have a flavor-packed romesco sauce that can be considered a Spanish (specifically, Catalonian) take on the traditional Italian marinara.
A classic romesco sauce features a nice balance of sweet, savory, and smoky notes, with a touch of dairy-free creaminess from the blended nuts. Since jarred marinara usually contains additional aromatics and seasonings, it offers a great base to build upon to make a flavorful romesco that you can then still cater to your taste preferences. Fancy it spicier? Blend in some hot peppers for a hearty kick. Can't find roasted red peppers and would prefer a sweeter result? Try swapping out roasted red peppers with jarred pimentos instead. At the end of the day, you'll still be left with a tasty condiment that can shine in a number of delectable dishes.
Delicious ways to use romesco sauce
It's no wonder that romesco is among the list of sauces that chefs recommend that every home cook master. Its simplicity and versatility make it a great sauce to make large batches of, so that you can infuse the taste of Catalonia in a number of creative recipes. Starting with some of the traditional ways this coveted ingredient is savored, romesco is fantastic for scooping up with fresh bread or pairing with crackers. A classic Catalonian way of enjoying romesco is to serve it along with charred leeks or green onions that you then dip into the sauce. It also works great with roasted vegetables that you can layer atop a generous spread of romesco. We can also delve into some fusion dishes, such as using romesco as your pasta sauce to put a Spanish spin on a hearty, creamy, roasted red pepper pasta. Alternatively, you can use it as a base sauce for homemade pizza, or as a spread for your burgers, sandwiches, and wraps.
Your marinara-turned-romesco sauce can also work as a dressing that you drizzle atop grain bowls and fresh salads to make every bite all the more delightful. If you're in the midst of colder seasons and are seeking something more warming and comforting, use your romesco as a substantial base for a hearty soup or stew that you can pack with plenty of vegetables and your protein of choice. Why stop there? Perhaps an aromatic romesco-style chickpea curry could be the new regular on your weekly meal rotations.