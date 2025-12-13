Turn Store-Bought Marinara Into A Whole New Sauce With 2 Added Ingredients

A jar of store-bought marinara is a staple in many home kitchens due to the convenience it offers when you want a tasty meal without too much time and effort. In addition to making your run-of-the-mill culinary ventures less of a hassle, marinara sauce is also an incredibly versatile base that can do a lot more than help you whip up a quick serving of pasta on a weeknight. Just like how jarred marinara can be used as a foundation for a simple tomato-based soup, or offer a savvy shortcut to an otherwise elaborate shakshuka, all it takes is two added ingredients that can turn your grocery store marinara into a delicious Spanish-style sauce. All you need to do is blend the marinara with your favorite brand of roasted red peppers and some almonds, and you'll have a flavor-packed romesco sauce that can be considered a Spanish (specifically, Catalonian) take on the traditional Italian marinara.

A classic romesco sauce features a nice balance of sweet, savory, and smoky notes, with a touch of dairy-free creaminess from the blended nuts. Since jarred marinara usually contains additional aromatics and seasonings, it offers a great base to build upon to make a flavorful romesco that you can then still cater to your taste preferences. Fancy it spicier? Blend in some hot peppers for a hearty kick. Can't find roasted red peppers and would prefer a sweeter result? Try swapping out roasted red peppers with jarred pimentos instead. At the end of the day, you'll still be left with a tasty condiment that can shine in a number of delectable dishes.