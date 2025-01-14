How A Jar Of Marinara Can Become The Easiest Soup Of Your Life

When life hands you a jar of marinara sauce, make soup. Seriously, this Italian pantry staple is essential for easy yet wow-worthy weeknight dinners that go beyond just saucy noodles. It's a great sandwich condiment, a classic pizza topping, and can be the base for a top-notch 3-ingredient soup! All you need to make this culinary magic happen is marinara sauce, broth, and cream. Combine, stir, and voila — a rich, velvety bowl of tomato bliss is just minutes away.

Start with a high-quality store-bought marinara sauce, like one that has some Parmesan or roasted garlic in it. And yes, there is a difference between marinara and tomato sauce, though either should work for this recipe. Mix a 24-ounce jar of marinara with a little less than one cup of broth (chicken or vegetable will work fine). Heat it up, then swirl in about half a cup of heavy cream, half-and-half, or even a dollop of Greek yogurt for that luscious, silky texture. Play around with the amount of liquid you add until the soup's at your desired consistency. Pro tip: Blend the soup for an ultra-smooth finish if you're feeling fancy.

Want to take it up a notch? Toss in add-ins like diced veggies, cooked tortellini, or shredded rotisserie chicken. Or, go classic with grilled cheese croutons — cut your sandwich into bite-sized cubes for dunkable deliciousness.