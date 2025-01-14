How A Jar Of Marinara Can Become The Easiest Soup Of Your Life
When life hands you a jar of marinara sauce, make soup. Seriously, this Italian pantry staple is essential for easy yet wow-worthy weeknight dinners that go beyond just saucy noodles. It's a great sandwich condiment, a classic pizza topping, and can be the base for a top-notch 3-ingredient soup! All you need to make this culinary magic happen is marinara sauce, broth, and cream. Combine, stir, and voila — a rich, velvety bowl of tomato bliss is just minutes away.
Start with a high-quality store-bought marinara sauce, like one that has some Parmesan or roasted garlic in it. And yes, there is a difference between marinara and tomato sauce, though either should work for this recipe. Mix a 24-ounce jar of marinara with a little less than one cup of broth (chicken or vegetable will work fine). Heat it up, then swirl in about half a cup of heavy cream, half-and-half, or even a dollop of Greek yogurt for that luscious, silky texture. Play around with the amount of liquid you add until the soup's at your desired consistency. Pro tip: Blend the soup for an ultra-smooth finish if you're feeling fancy.
Want to take it up a notch? Toss in add-ins like diced veggies, cooked tortellini, or shredded rotisserie chicken. Or, go classic with grilled cheese croutons — cut your sandwich into bite-sized cubes for dunkable deliciousness.
One jar of marinara equals endless soup recipes
A jar of marinara sauce has the kind of versatility that turns quick recipes into standout dishes, and transforming it into soup is no exception. Beyond the basics of marinara, broth, and cream, it's easy to create something special with small, flavorful upgrades. Tossing in fresh herbs like parsley or oregano at the last minute enhances the soup's brightness and makes it feel more homemade, while adding some cooked pasta can thicken it slightly and make the whole thing more hearty. Sprinkle some mozzarella cheese on top and melt it under the broiler for a French onion-type topper, or make it a minestrone with beans and veggies.
Zing the soup up with some red pepper flakes or a splash of chili oil. Up the protein (and flavor) by tossing in some crumbled sausage or leftover meatballs while the soup cooks. Even eggs work beautifully in this base — crack one into the simmering soup and let it poach for a stunning finish that's reminiscent of shakshuka.
That half-empty sauce jar sitting in the fridge or the one lingering in the pantry could be your next comfort soup. With minimal effort and maximum flavor, this technique makes weeknight cooking feel effortless. It's simple, satisfying, and oh-so-soupy.