Are Pimentos And Roasted Red Peppers The Same Thing?

Like people, peppers come in all different shapes, sizes, qualities. They also vary widely in taste from mild to super spicy, and serve completely disparate purposes in the kitchen as a result. While the hot end of the spectrum includes certified mouth-burners like Pepper X, the mild side encompasses common cooking veggies like bell peppers, banana peppers, poblanos and shishitos. It can be confusing to parse all the different varieties of peppers, especially when they share characteristics, so when you see jars of pimentos and roasted red peppers at the grocery store, you might assume they're one and the same.

Advertisement

In truth, however, despite their commonly similar appearances, pimentos and roasted red peppers come from different variants of the Capsicum annuum species. Jarred, roasted red peppers originate as red bell peppers before getting flame roasted, peeled, and packed in liquid. Though you'll most often find pimentos jarred as well, albeit in diced form, pimentos are their own unique pepper variant, separate from bell peppers, with a flavor that is known to be more aromatic and a shape that is smaller and resembles a heart. Pimentos and red bell peppers can usually be substituted for one another due to their similarities, but pimentos have certain specific culinary connotations.