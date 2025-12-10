5 Atlanta Pizza Spots I Think Beat Out NYC Any Day
As a third-generation Atlantan, I'm well aware of Atlanta's abundance of delicious food. The city has the most Michelin stars of any Southern state, is home to such tasty treasures as Chick-Fil-A, Coca-Cola and the World of Coke (where you can taste a ton of cool, unique, and gross soda flavors), and some of the best soul food in the country. No one could argue that the city is wanting for great food. However, there are a few items that Atlanta just isn't known for. No one visits the city for its bagels, for instance, nor would anyone claim that on-the-whole Atlanta's pizza scene is on par with pizza-rich cities such as New York or Chicago. There is no Atlanta-style pizza, as it were, but, that doesn't mean Atlanta is completely bereft of good pies.
After all, Atlanta is also home to many transplants, both domestic and global, and Atlantans from all over the world have made their imprint, gifting the city with the best food their hometown has to offer. So, yes, Atlanta does have some truly delicious pizza. In fact, I might even be so bold to say that Atlanta has a few pizza spots that rival those found in New York City — you just have to know where to find them. Luckily, having spent my whole life eating my way around and within the city's perimeter, I know where to look. Plus, I take pizza very, very seriously, even if I'm guilty of the cardinal sin of enjoying pineapple on pizza.
Antico Pizza Napoletana
Atlanta tends to change quickly. Though there are some storied mainstays of the city that have remained open for decades at a stretch (The Varsity has been open since 1928, for example), a lot of Atlanta's staples are on the newer side. Antico Pizza is one such example. This spot, which specializes in thin crust Neapolitan-style pizza, opened its first location in 2009 in the now bustling Midtown neighborhood. Antico is relatively low-key considering its Michelin bib gourmand status (earned in 2023 and 2024), with counter service ordering and casual, outdoor bench-style seating.
The Margherita pizza is a personal favorite. The pie has a delicious tomato base with fresh mozzarella and basil; it's simple, but I enjoy simple. The bright red sauce is absolutely divine and, paired with creamy buffalo mozzarella, you really can't do any better than Antico in the taste department. Seriously, it blows most New York slices clear out of the water with its high-quality ingredients. Plus, its crisp, wood-fired crusts beat out the gas oven-cooked pies of NYC in terms of flavor and texture.
Antico founder Giovanni Di Palma also owns several other eateries around West Midtown, including a bar, a café, a Sicilian-style pizza place to contrast the thinner crust Neapolitan, and a chicken spot. If you're not near Midtown, you need not worry: There are three other Antico locations across the metro area, including one in The Battery, a shopping complex that also houses Truist Park. My favorite is still the Midtown location, though watch out for potholes and narrow roads when making your way over to grab a slice and watch a Braves game.
Fellini's
You simply cannot make a list of the best pizza in Atlanta without at least mentioning Fellini's. Open since the 1980s, this local chain has seven locations peppered throughout the city. It's a go-to spot for many Atlantans in search of a reliably delicious pie. Fellini's specializes in New York-style pizza, with big, thin crust pizza slices you have to fold to eat. It also serves thick, tasty, square-shaped Sicilian pizza, which is my personal favorite.
Fellini's has a casual vibe and reliable, tasty pizza that makes it a great choice for family dinners and takeout orders. My first few experiences at Fellini's happened during my early 20s when I didn't have much money for food (or anything else), so every trip to Fellini's was special. This low-key spot offered pizza that was far beyond the chain fare of my suburban upbringing while still maintaining a reasonable price point. Seriously, a slice of pizza starts at only $4.50, and it's $3.75 for a slice of Sicilian. It should be noted that Fellini's sticks to a simple menu. Besides pizza (my favorite is the Sicilian Hawaiian pizza — judge me if you like), a calzone, and the house salad, there isn't much else to choose from. Make sure you and everyone in your party is in a pizza mood before you visit.
Fellini's is also the epitome of comfort. Spare decor, a focused menu, and patio dining makes it a great place to hang out, drink beers, and enjoy a slice or two of great pizza. Whether you're a local or just traveling, Fellini's is a must-visit for anyone hoping to get a genuine, true blue taste of the city.
Double Zero
Double Zero is an Italian restaurant that focuses on Neapolitan-style wood-fired pizza in Emory Village, an up-and-coming part of Atlanta near the Emory University campus. As the name suggests, Double Zero uses double zero flour, a finely ground flour often used in Italian pizzas. It also uses its own in-house yeast-based starter for pies. You have to put in some elbow grease if you want a slice; Double Zero serves its pies unsliced with shears on the side to cut your own pizza at the table.
This isn't a New York-style pie, but it is just as tasty. There are drool-worthy pillowy crusts and thoughtfully curated toppings that elevate each pie into the realm of fine dining. My favorite pie is the Toscana, which features braised beef, confit garlic, and broccolini. I love this pie paired with a glass of cabernet sauvignon. Meanwhile, its drink list goes beyond draft beers and features several craft cocktails and a great selection of wines.
Double Zero is a place to sit, relax, and unwind. Far beyond the casual vibes of Fellini's, this is a great spot for a date or for celebrating life's little victories. This spot also offers other Italian dishes, including handmade pasta (my favorite non-pizza menu item is the DZ Bolognese). Valet parking can be found behind the restaurant. You can also try your hand at street parking, though this task might be treacherous and tear-inducing on a busy Saturday night (speaking from experience).
Pizza by Yandy's
This choice might be controversial for perimeter purists. Pizza by Yandy's is located just outside of the I-285 perimeter, a roundabout corridor that encircles the city. For many Atlantans, anything outside the perimeter is considered outside of the city. To those Atlantans, I promise this spot is worth the trek to the other side; it's the hidden gem of the list, and we mean that literally.
Pizza by Yandy's is tucked into the back of a Mexican supermarket, which is maybe the first sign this place is something special. Some of the best food I've had in the Atlanta area has been found in small restaurants set up in the back of Mexican supermarkets (the taqueria in the Supermercado el Tapatio in Lawrenceville, Georgia, will always have me heart). Pizza by Yandy's is no exception, offering up some of the best pizza in Atlanta.
Pizza by Yandy's has a casual mom-and-pop vibe, similar to a New York City slice shop but with even more flavor (and whole pies to boot). You can order your pizza at the counter and enjoy your pie to-go or at one of the booths. Pizza by Yandy's serves thin crust pizza. My favorite is the hot honey char pepperoni pizza (that's saying something since I'm not a fan of pepperoni); it's topped with dollops of ricotta and, of course, a hot honey drizzle. You can also order a calzone or stromboli if you prefer. I've tried both — while they're good, it's clear the pizza is the real star here. Seriously, this place is not to be missed.
Varasano's Pizzeria
Way back in the early 2000s, there wasn't much New York-style pizza in Atlanta (besides staple Atlanta chain Mellow Mushroom). So, for my final choice, let's stop at the high-end neighborhood of Buckhead, which Varasano's Pizzeria has called home since 2009. It has since become a staple of the city and a neighborhood favorite. You can also find a Varasano's at the Atlanta airport; in fact, it's one of the best dining options within the sprawling Hartsfield Jackson Airport campus. However, if you live in or travel through Atlanta, you simply must visit the Buckhead location.
Varasano's is just the place to visit for anyone craving authentic New York-style pizza since it's owned and operated by Bronx native Jeff Varasano. My favorite pizza is the caramelized onion pie, which comes topped with Emmentaler cheese (yum). I finish off my meal with a cinnamon raisin Nutella pizzette (don't knock it until you try it — I regularly have dreams of this dessert pie).
Varasano's offers free parking in a nearby parking garage. This is a big bonus, especially in the parking lot-challenged neighborhood of Buckhead. However, if you're looking to pregame for a rousing Buckhead-style night out, Varasano's might not be the best bet; it isn't within easy walking distance of Buckhead's well-known and storied bar and club scene.