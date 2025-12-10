5 Atlanta Pizza Spots I Think Beat Out NYC Any Day

As a third-generation Atlantan, I'm well aware of Atlanta's abundance of delicious food. The city has the most Michelin stars of any Southern state, is home to such tasty treasures as Chick-Fil-A, Coca-Cola and the World of Coke (where you can taste a ton of cool, unique, and gross soda flavors), and some of the best soul food in the country. No one could argue that the city is wanting for great food. However, there are a few items that Atlanta just isn't known for. No one visits the city for its bagels, for instance, nor would anyone claim that on-the-whole Atlanta's pizza scene is on par with pizza-rich cities such as New York or Chicago. There is no Atlanta-style pizza, as it were, but, that doesn't mean Atlanta is completely bereft of good pies.

After all, Atlanta is also home to many transplants, both domestic and global, and Atlantans from all over the world have made their imprint, gifting the city with the best food their hometown has to offer. So, yes, Atlanta does have some truly delicious pizza. In fact, I might even be so bold to say that Atlanta has a few pizza spots that rival those found in New York City — you just have to know where to find them. Luckily, having spent my whole life eating my way around and within the city's perimeter, I know where to look. Plus, I take pizza very, very seriously, even if I'm guilty of the cardinal sin of enjoying pineapple on pizza.