12 Unique Sodas You Can Taste At Atlanta's World Of Coca-Cola Museum

Whether you're an Atlanta local or just paying The Big Peach a brief visit, the World of Coca-Cola is a must-visit during your time there. After watching a video about the history of the iconic beverage company, visiting the vault of the secret Coca-Cola formula, and taking plenty of pictures with the adorable polar bear mascot, there's one attraction that you won't be able to miss: the "Taste It!" room, which gives you access to unlimited samples of Coca-Cola products from all around the globe.

While there are many unique soda flavors to try out there in the world, at "Taste It!" alone, you'll find over 100 different fountain drinks, from the ultra-popular to the ultra-rare. With so many tasting options, you might feel overwhelmed by your choices, and that's why we've created this guide to help you navigate the massive room. Below, you'll find some info about the best of the top beverage offerings at the World of Coca-Cola, including classic colas and fruity flavors.