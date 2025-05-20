12 Unique Sodas You Can Taste At Atlanta's World Of Coca-Cola Museum
Whether you're an Atlanta local or just paying The Big Peach a brief visit, the World of Coca-Cola is a must-visit during your time there. After watching a video about the history of the iconic beverage company, visiting the vault of the secret Coca-Cola formula, and taking plenty of pictures with the adorable polar bear mascot, there's one attraction that you won't be able to miss: the "Taste It!" room, which gives you access to unlimited samples of Coca-Cola products from all around the globe.
While there are many unique soda flavors to try out there in the world, at "Taste It!" alone, you'll find over 100 different fountain drinks, from the ultra-popular to the ultra-rare. With so many tasting options, you might feel overwhelmed by your choices, and that's why we've created this guide to help you navigate the massive room. Below, you'll find some info about the best of the top beverage offerings at the World of Coca-Cola, including classic colas and fruity flavors.
Fanta Melon Frosty from Thailand
With its bright-green hue and sweet, slightly floral scent, it is hard to miss Fanta's Melon Frosty flavor in the "Taste It!" room. Fanta is Coca-Cola's second-largest brand outside of the United States, and, as such, it boasts a diverse array of flavors in over 180 countries. This honeydew-melon-inspired flavor hails from Thailand, and you've got very few opportunities to sample it from a fountain in the United States. Besides Atlanta's World of Coca-Cola, you'll only be able to find it at a handful of Walt Disney World and Disneyland locations.
As far as taste goes, you can expect Fanta Frosty Melon to pack an extremely sweet punch, with a side of fruitiness and none of the subtlety that an actual honeydew melon has. That being said, it's a playful flavor that's well-suited for those who enjoy melonpan, one of the many unique traditional Japanese desserts, and a thrilling sugar rush.
Thums Up from India
While this Indian cola was invented by the national beverage company Parle Agro in 1977, Coca-Cola eventually bought Thums Up 13 years later. The drink remains incredibly popular across the subcontinent, and, as of 2021, it was the only Indian Coca-Cola product to hit and exceed $1 billion in sales.
Both Thums Up and American Coca-Cola offer that indescribable-but-addictive cola flavor, but there are several appearance and flavor aspects that distinguish the former from the latter. For example, Thums Up is far deeper in color, with a less aggressive (but still, of course, present) carbonation structure. Thums Up also arguably offers a far more complex flavor profile than Coca-Cola, as it tastes heavily spiced and even comes with a gentle kick of heat. Its branding supports the idea that Thums Up is a more robust beverage option. After all, its slogan categorizes the soda as "Made of Strong" and "Not for the weak."
Inca Kola from Peru
This 90-year-old Peruvian soda has been a fixture both inside and outside of the country for decades. While Inca Kola and Coca-Cola began as fierce competitors, the feud ultimately ceased when Coca-Cola became Inca Kola's partner and sole owner outside of Peru. Today, Inca Kola remains significantly more popular than Coca-Cola in Peru for its inventive signature flavor and undeniable versatility.
The first thing that you'll notice when you pour yourself a sample cup of Inca Kola at the World of Coca-Cola is its bright yellow color (there's a reason it's called "The Golden Kola"). But what exactly is the flavor of Peru's most popular soda? Coca-Cola's website likens Inca Kola's "sweet, fruity taste" to "liquid bubblegum," and that description is not far off (although, what is bubblegum flavor, actually?). Like the Thai Fanta Melon Frosty, this drink almost tastes like drinking carbonated candy. Despite its distinct flavor profile, it has several Peruvian culinary and medicinal applications, including teas, salsas, and marinades.
Jamaica & Nada from Mexico
If you're looking to lay off the soda and are a fan of a cool glass of lemonade, the World of Coca-Cola's Jamaica & Nada (pronounced "ha-my-kah") is the sample drink for you. This Mexican blended beverage gives you the best of two worlds: You get effervescent, citrusy notes from sparkling lemonade, a mellowing wash of general "red fruit" flavor, and then a hit of distinct tart and floral elements from hibiscus. If you're a fan of Caribbean Sorrel, there's a great chance you'll love this lemony spin on it.
Some consumers say that a full-size bottle of Jamaica & Nada might be a little too sweet for some to finish. That's why the World of Coca-Cola is the best place to try it; you can go back for seconds (and thirds) of your sample-sized cup and still hit the brakes before the flavors become overwhelming.
Minute Maid Joy Apple Lychee from Korea
Contrary to popular belief, not all of the fountain drinks at the World of Coca-Cola are carbonated. One of the best offerings in the "still beverage" category is the Minute Maid Joy Apple and Lychee juice from Korea. When it comes to the flavor profiles of this juice-based drink, think about the crisp and classic taste of apple juice crossed with the bright, floral flavors of lychee juice. If you've never tasted lychee, you're in for a real treat. This tropical fruit, originating from Southern China, is most similar in flavor to pears and fresh roses, which are both natural complements to apple juice. While Minute Maid Joy Apple Lychee is hard to find in the United States, canned lychee is not. It's the perfect way to enjoy lychee flavors even after your trip to the World of Coca-Cola. Plus, canned lychee is a must-have according to Food Network's Jet Tila, whether it's for a fruit salad or a cocktail.
This juice blend, while obviously sweet, does not reach an overwhelming or off-puttingly saccharine level, and we could see this drink complementing several savory meals, especially spicy ones. Thankfully, kids and adults alike will delight in knowing that, unlike many of the other soft drinks at the World of Coca-Cola, Minute Maid Joy Apple Lychee is caffeine-free.
Lift Classica Manzana from Chile
Despite its name and its signature, true-to-life, deep amber color, Chile's Lift Classic Manzana is not your standard apple juice. This sparkling beverage is for those who like a syrupy, candy-apple-flavored sip, as opposed to the more mild flavor of fresh apple juice. If you want a dessert-like soda (we could see this one working quite well in a vanilla ice cream float), this is one of the best out there.
While the World of Coca-Cola labels Lift Classic Manzana as originating from Chile, the most common place that you'll find this soda is in Mexico (and you'll actually be hard-pressed to find it outside of Mexico). If you're hoping to find this drink elsewhere in the United States, you might be out of luck. While Coca-Cola allegedly released a similar "Manzana Mia" apple soda in Southern California and Las Vegas, Nevada in 2001, it slowly phased out in the years immediately following. You'll have to get your fix while in Atlanta.
Beverly from Italy
This Italian cola, which hit the market in 1969, is one of the most polarizing flavors on this list. Beverly is a non-alcoholic aperitif, meaning that it packs a more complex flavor meant to precede a meal and stimulate a consumer's appetite. As a result, its bitterness makes it unpopular with kids and those who are expecting to taste a sugary soft drink. In fact, at Walt Disney landmarks where this soda is available, you'll often hear people encouraging others to try the Beverly as a dare, or rather a harmless prank, for those who don't know to anticipate its unique flavor.
Because of Beverly's distinctive flavor profile, many consumers would think that this drink would be unpopular overall, but this is far from the truth. In fact, Beverly's reputation has made it go viral across social channels like Instagram and TikTok, and, despite its bitter taste, it's considered a must-try. The World of Coca-Cola says that, today, Beverly is one of the "Taste It!" room's most popular drinks.
Fanta Sour Plum from China
In the United States, plums might be best known for their deep, sweet flavor, but across China, salty and sour preservation methods give these one-note stone fruits a new dimension. If you haven't ever tried one of these treats, called huamei, you can get the next best thing with Fanta Sour Plum at the World of Coca-Cola.
As its name suggests, this soda is remarkably balanced, with both sweet and sour flavors preventing it from swaying too far into "drinkable candy" territory. While this fizzy Fanta spinoff might not impart the complex salinity or stomach-settling qualities of a good huamei, it is still a delightful tribute to the preserved plum. If, like us, you crave more Fanta Sour Plum after you leave the World of Coca-Cola, you can find this tantalizing soda in glass bottles at international grocery stores, both online and across the United States.
Sparletta Sparberry from Zimbabwe
2025 marks the celebration of Sparletta Sparberry's 70th birthday. While this fruity soft drink originated in Zimbabwe, you can now (only) find it in select Central and Southern African countries, and of course, at the World of Coca-Cola. For those who don't mind an ultra-fruity drink with an unmistakable sugar high but aren't looking to load up on caffeine, there are few better options at the "Taste It!" room than the Sparletta Sparberry.
The World of Coca-Cola likens the flavors of Sparletta Sparberry to that of "raspberry cream soda," but, truthfully, it tastes just like many other indistinct "red-flavored" candies — that is to say, like a cross between strawberry, raspberry, cherry, and the general mixed-fruit flavor that you might find in a fruit punch. If you like to pick out the red gummy bears and jellybeans in an assorted bag, then this is undoubtedly the soda for you.
Royal Wattamelon from the Philippines
After trying an overwhelming lineup of sugar-sweet soft drinks at the World of Coca-Cola, something tart and sour can help break up the monotony. That's where Royal Wattamelon, a watermelon-flavored soda originating from the Philippines, comes in. This bright-pink drink was so popular at its other United States fountain at Walt Disney World's EPCOT that after its stint as a rotating flavor (and the backlash after its removal), Royal Wattamelon was added back to Club Cool for good in March of 2025.
Unlike many other United States watermelon-flavored candies, Royal Wattamelon comes in with an incredibly sour punch. It's not as intense or controversial of a flavor as Beverly, but its face-puckering flavor brings it close. We recommend getting your sample of this soft drink after many back-to-back tastings of sweeter beverages. It works wonders as a palate cleanser before moving on to the World of Coca-Cola's diverse array of colas.
Bonbon Anglais from Madagascar
Don't let the name of Bonbon Anglais, which translates literally from French to "English sweet," deter you from trying this Malagasy soda. This drink offers one of the more mild and non-offensive flavors at the World of Coca-Cola, with predominating notes of tropical flavors and cream soda. Naturally, it packs some of the sweetness that you can expect from every drink in the "Taste It!" room, but Bonbon Anglais is a mellower sip than its other companions in the fountain.
This fizzy drink is pineapple-forward, with a little bit of mango sweetness and passionfruit tartness underneath it. On the backend, expect the vanilla notes that accompany the flavor of a classic, old-fashioned cream soda. The combination of fruit and vanilla is always a winning one, and the flavor profile in Bonbon Anglais is no exception. Add some of its neighboring Sparletta Strawberry soda from Zimbabwe for an extra kick and to incorporate the color of vibrant berries into the mix.
Fuse Raspberry Iced Tea from Georgia
While visiting Atlanta's World of Coca-Cola is all about trying unique, global soda flavors, the "Taste It!" room also offers the opportunity to taste some rare domestic flavors. One of the most popular of the mix is Fuze Raspberry Iced Tea from Georgia itself! While it might not be the most hard-to-get beverage on this list, it's worth trying a drink that was created in the World of Coca-Cola's home state. This one has a tart raspberry flavor, which complements the strong and bold body of Fuze's green tea.
While this drink doesn't offer any bubbles, it's important to keep in mind that Fuze contains plenty of caffeine. It is a green tea, after all. While it might be tempting to drink several samples of it after trying so many more artificial-tasting sodas, make sure to pace yourself — or not to visit the World of Coca-Cola in the early evening.