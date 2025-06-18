5 Best Restaurants To Get A Taste Of Atlanta During A Layover At Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

If you're a frequent flyer, then chances are that you will, at some point, have a layover at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Since 1998, the Atlanta-based airport has held the title of busiest airport in the United States, so you may very well find yourself milling about the various concourses during a brief (or extended) gap between flights. While layovers can be annoying at best and tiresome at worst, there are a few ways to turn that cumbersome gap between flights from a chore to a chance to explore. And while you could spend your layover fashioning a hoodie into a pillow, or scrolling on your phone (plugged into an outlet that took two hours to scope out), there are other options.

In fact, a layover at the Atlanta airport might just be the perfect excuse to let out your inner foodie. Atlanta, Georgia, is a city with no shortage of unique and delicious restaurants. From low-key fusion joints like the Alton Brown favorite Hankook Taqueria, which serves up some seriously delicious sesame fries and kimchi-filled burritos, to the upscale New American fare at Canoe, Atlanta is a city bustling with fantastic dining options. This abundance of dining options also extends to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Below, we've gathered five of the tastiest options to try on your next layover, each of which will give you a glimpse at the rich and diverse Atlanta dining scene.