The Absolute Best Tequila To Use For A Frozen Tequila Sunrise

In the realm of mixology, frozen cocktails have a long-standing history dating back to the Prohibition Era. Now, several cocktails are even better served frozen, and one such classic drink that deserves to be added to the list is tequila sunrise. This quintessential beverage is one of many famous tequila cocktails, and there are a number of useful tips for a better tequila sunrise. The same applies to the frozen take on the drink, and for insight into the best tequila for the task, we spoke to Jaime Salas, head of advocacy and legacy for the popular Mexican tequila brand, Jose Cuervo. A fun fact from Salas: Cuervo was actually the preferred brand of tequila in the original tequila sunrise, so we're getting solid expert insight.

Be it regular or frozen tequila sunrise, Salas says Cuervo Tradicional Blanco is the go-to tequila to use. It's made with water, yeast, and 100% Blue Weber agave. "You'll get an herbaceous citrus scent that's balanced by spicy, sweet, fruit overtones, with a refreshing finish," he explained. As Salas describes, this flavor profile is a perfect complement to the other core ingredients of a tequila sunrise, since the citrus pairs with the orange juice and the spicy, sweet fruity notes work with grenadine. For the types of tequila to avoid, he suggests steering clear of the extra añejos or luxury aged ones as the bold, earthy, spice-forward notes become overshadowed by the orange and grenadine, resulting in an undesirable imbalance of flavors.