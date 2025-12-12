The Absolute Best Tequila To Use For A Frozen Tequila Sunrise
In the realm of mixology, frozen cocktails have a long-standing history dating back to the Prohibition Era. Now, several cocktails are even better served frozen, and one such classic drink that deserves to be added to the list is tequila sunrise. This quintessential beverage is one of many famous tequila cocktails, and there are a number of useful tips for a better tequila sunrise. The same applies to the frozen take on the drink, and for insight into the best tequila for the task, we spoke to Jaime Salas, head of advocacy and legacy for the popular Mexican tequila brand, Jose Cuervo. A fun fact from Salas: Cuervo was actually the preferred brand of tequila in the original tequila sunrise, so we're getting solid expert insight.
Be it regular or frozen tequila sunrise, Salas says Cuervo Tradicional Blanco is the go-to tequila to use. It's made with water, yeast, and 100% Blue Weber agave. "You'll get an herbaceous citrus scent that's balanced by spicy, sweet, fruit overtones, with a refreshing finish," he explained. As Salas describes, this flavor profile is a perfect complement to the other core ingredients of a tequila sunrise, since the citrus pairs with the orange juice and the spicy, sweet fruity notes work with grenadine. For the types of tequila to avoid, he suggests steering clear of the extra añejos or luxury aged ones as the bold, earthy, spice-forward notes become overshadowed by the orange and grenadine, resulting in an undesirable imbalance of flavors.
Tips for a tasty frozen tequila sunrise
Sometimes, the type of spirit used for frozen cocktails differs from its non-frozen counterparts, either based on preferred flavor profile or suitable alcohol-by-volume (ABV) percentage for optimum consistency. In the case of a frozen tequila sunrise, Jaime Salas still recommends sticking with the Blanco. He explains when cocktails are frozen, the process mutes the flavors, and to preemptively compensate for this dulling of flavor, it's important to use a tequila that's bright and punchy so it withstands the cold temperature and dilution from the ice. The Blanco does just that, Salas explains, thanks to its reported clean profile and refreshing finish, which is noticeably smooth, even when blended and frozen.
Bearing that in mind, there are a few tips for making the unfrozen version to ensure a delicious, frozen drink with the ideal texture. For starters, be prepared to serve it immediately, so have your glasses ready to go. Next, increase the amount of tequila you use from the standard 1.5 ounces per serving to roughly 2 ounces to counter the effects of all the added ice. "The key is to use plenty of ice — the heavier you go on ice, the less dilution you'll get because it stops melting and creates that perfect slushy texture," Salas notes. You can keep the amount of grenadine the same as you would for the non-frozen version, so you get the eye-catching gradient of a stunning sunrise. All that's left is to blend everything with extra ice and enjoy a beautifully balanced frozen tequila sunrise.