Never Buy A Case Of Beer At The Store If It Looks Like This

Whether your taste preference leans hoppy and hazy, light and refreshing, or dark and stouty, there's nothing like cracking open a cold one and enjoying the perfect sips of a refreshing brew. If you're grabbing a six-pack or stocking up for game day, you might assume whatever's on the shelf is good to go — and that quality lies more within the brewer itself than the store you're buying it from.

However, the way stores handle and care for their beer impacts the final taste more than you might realize. There are some definite red flags to look out for when shopping for beer, and one glaring example is if the store displays beer in direct sunlight. While stores no doubt hope the window displays catch your attention, beer should never have direct exposure to light. Even a few minutes in the light can degrade beer's flavor by impacting the hops and creating a chemical compound known as MBT.

Breweries know this — and take protective measures to safeguard their beer by packaging it in dark glass or cans, both of which act as shields against damaging rays. Despite these efforts, if you see a case of beer in a window display or set out in direct sunlight at a grocery store, liquor store, or brewery, turn around and buy elsewhere.