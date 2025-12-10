What The White House Served To President Clinton For Christmas
There are numerous Christmas food traditions from around the world, but some are more elaborate than others. Historically, U.S. presidents have often celebrated the holidays with dazzling decor and themed celebrations, as well as special Christmas dinners. However, when the first family gathers for Christmas dinner, it can be as unique as the individuals, including where they choose to celebrate and which food traditions they enjoy.
President Bill Clinton and his family celebrated Christmas at the White House, and they were served a dinner that spoke to their Arkansas roots. In an interview with Today, former White House chef John Moeller revealed the family's favorites. The Clintons brought him their favorite Arkansas recipes, and the White House kitchen prepared everything from pepper-crusted ham to sweet potato casserole. Although the roasted vegetable that's America's most popular Christmas dish is roasted potatoes, Moeller recalled that Chelsea Clinton loved plain sweet potatoes in particular. For dessert, a special Bing cherry Jell-O salad was served, which the Clintons only enjoyed on Christmas Day.
American Christmas traditions that last
While fancy food was part of his presidential menu, Bill Clinton loved peanut butter and banana sandwiches and wasn't afraid to support his favorite fast food chain. It makes sense that many classic American dishes made up his typical Christmas rotation. The Clintons enjoyed Christmas dinners at the White House through the year 2000, for which a more traditional holiday menu was prepared. For their last White House Christmas, they dined on the usual pepper-crusted ham, along with roast turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, roasted vegetables, and cornbread stuffing.
Most of us don't have the luxury of having a White House chef, but you can take inspiration from this holiday feast when cooking your own. Try a pepper crust when you choose a ham to feed your crowd, or switch up your dessert menu with an effortless cherry Jell-O. Put together an unforgettable sweet potato casserole by avoiding common sweet potato mistakes (like leaving them uncooked and unpeeled in the fridge). With these simple, time-tested recipes or one of your own, you can host a glorious holiday dinner celebration with your loved ones at home.