What The White House Served To President Clinton For Christmas

There are numerous Christmas food traditions from around the world, but some are more elaborate than others. Historically, U.S. presidents have often celebrated the holidays with dazzling decor and themed celebrations, as well as special Christmas dinners. However, when the first family gathers for Christmas dinner, it can be as unique as the individuals, including where they choose to celebrate and which food traditions they enjoy.

President Bill Clinton and his family celebrated Christmas at the White House, and they were served a dinner that spoke to their Arkansas roots. In an interview with Today, former White House chef John Moeller revealed the family's favorites. The Clintons brought him their favorite Arkansas recipes, and the White House kitchen prepared everything from pepper-crusted ham to sweet potato casserole. Although the roasted vegetable that's America's most popular Christmas dish is roasted potatoes, Moeller recalled that Chelsea Clinton loved plain sweet potatoes in particular. For dessert, a special Bing cherry Jell-O salad was served, which the Clintons only enjoyed on Christmas Day.