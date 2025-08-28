The Former US President Who Goes Wild For A Peanut Butter And Banana Sandwich

The idea of a presidential meal conjures a visual of suited staff serving plates of elaborate meals featuring specialty ingredients, elegantly plated. And while that might be the case under some special circumstances, the food choices of some presidents can be just like the quick meals we civilians whip up in a pinch on the go. So, it probably shouldn't come as surprise that peanut butter and banana sandwiches were a staple that was enjoyed by former President Bill Clinton. Just spread your favorite peanut butter on a piece of bread, layer on chopped banana slices, add the second bread slice, and you've got yourself a presidential snack. Maybe give the sandwich a good grill for a gourmet touch.

As a matter of fact, it's not just former presidents who go nuts for peanut butter and bananas. This flavorful combination is reportedly also one of legendary rock star Elvis Presley's favorites. Who would have thought that this humble and seemingly basic snack could have such an elite community of connoisseurs?

Amongst the busy hustle of the White House, keeping things convenient and satiating is probably the way to go. Former President Clinton isn't the only one to turn to familiar favorites that are prized for their simplicity. Former Vice President Kamala Harris also gravitates toward her favorite South Indian classic mainstay breakfast. While the presidential palates might be privy to some of the most out-of-reach foods for us "regular" people, there's still always room for the simple.