The Roasted Vegetable In The Lead For America's Most Popular Christmas Dish

When you think of a Christmas Day feast, what dishes come to mind? It could be a centerpiece like a honey-baked ham, or for some families, a turkey. Maybe an iconic side, like mom's mac and cheese, holds a special place in your heart. In 2020, YouGov asked 1,140 Americans to nominate their favorite Christmas dish, and none of these classics were the top choice. The answer might be somewhat surprising: roasted potatoes.

Potatoes are popular whether fried, mashed, or steamed, so it's not a shock that this root vegetable made it to the top of the list. Rather, it's the dish's simplicity that's curious. Participants in the survey were asked to choose a favorite dish in a mashup style, choosing between one dish or another. "Roast potatoes" were chosen 76% of the time. Looking at other contenders, the roasted tubers were the preference when matched up against more complex dishes, like scalloped potatoes and macaroni and cheese. It also beat out all of the mains, including turkey, prime rib, roast beef, and ham.

And drumroll ... the second most popular dish was also potato-based. (This time, in the form of mashed potatoes). The creamy spud side was selected 75% of the time when matched against other dishes.