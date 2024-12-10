The Roasted Vegetable In The Lead For America's Most Popular Christmas Dish
When you think of a Christmas Day feast, what dishes come to mind? It could be a centerpiece like a honey-baked ham, or for some families, a turkey. Maybe an iconic side, like mom's mac and cheese, holds a special place in your heart. In 2020, YouGov asked 1,140 Americans to nominate their favorite Christmas dish, and none of these classics were the top choice. The answer might be somewhat surprising: roasted potatoes.
Potatoes are popular whether fried, mashed, or steamed, so it's not a shock that this root vegetable made it to the top of the list. Rather, it's the dish's simplicity that's curious. Participants in the survey were asked to choose a favorite dish in a mashup style, choosing between one dish or another. "Roast potatoes" were chosen 76% of the time. Looking at other contenders, the roasted tubers were the preference when matched up against more complex dishes, like scalloped potatoes and macaroni and cheese. It also beat out all of the mains, including turkey, prime rib, roast beef, and ham.
And drumroll ... the second most popular dish was also potato-based. (This time, in the form of mashed potatoes). The creamy spud side was selected 75% of the time when matched against other dishes.
Making potatoes on Christmas Day
There isn't anything inherently "Christmas-y" about roasted potatoes; they're a common side for dinners throughout the entire year. They're also a classic British dish, served up with a soft interior and a crispy golden outside. The beloved side is commonly featured as part of a Sunday roast dinner, which is comprised of a meat roast, Yorkshire pudding, and a vegetable side. Allegedly, Queen Victoria was the first to add potatoes to the Christmas Day menu — but during this time, they were served mashed rather than roasted.
Now, roasted spuds are an integral part of the Christmas Day menu on both sides of the pond. You can season them simply, as with rosemary and garlic roasted potatoes, go spicy by using smoked paprika and chile peppers, or use a sheet pan and Parmesan cheese for an extra crispy version. You can even try out different potato varieties — the cranberry red potato has a pretty pink interior to give your holiday table a festive touch.
If roasted potatoes aren't on your Christmas Day menu — maybe reconsider. The dish is incredibly beginner-friendly, making it the ideal side for amateur chefs in the family to take on. And if you somehow wind up with leftovers, try using the roasted potatoes to make a crispy potato salad.