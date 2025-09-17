Bill Clinton And His Undying Love For This Fast Food Chain

Bill Clinton isn't alone in his love for the Golden Arches. President Donald Trump is known to have quite a hankering for the chain's Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, vanilla milkshake, and, of course, its famously crispy Diet Coke. However, it seems that, for Clinton at least, his days of post-jog McDonald's visits may be over. He largely stopped dining at the chain following an operation on his heart in 2010. Following his operation, Clinton began a plant-based vegan diet, which he credited for helping improve his cardiovascular health.

Clinton did return to the chain in 2024, this time to help then presidential nominee Kamala Harris campaign in the state of Georgia. He visited a local McDonald's and spoke with a cashier who was at first confused, then awestruck by the former president's visit. Clinton also made light of Kamala Harris' time as an employee at the chain during her younger years. During a campaign speech, Clinton playfully mentioned (via The Times of India) that he would "be so happy when she actually enters the White House because, at last, she'll break my record as the president who has spent the most time at McDonald's."

Perhaps egged on by the fast food rapport between Clinton and Harris, then presidential nominee Donald Trump was not to be kept out of the loop. In October 2024, he put in his own hours as an "employee" at a Pennsylvania McDonald's. It seems that, no matter what end of the political spectrum you fall on, one thing can unite us all: a hot batch of fries from McDonald's (and maybe a shake, too).