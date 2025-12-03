The Best Aldi Finds You Can't Miss In December 2025
As soon as fall kicked in, the holidays greeted us like crisp air, ramping up the festive buzz. Fresh from another Thanksgiving wrap-up, it's official: Yuletide merriment has commenced. What makes this month even more exciting, aside from parties taking up our whole calendar, is the new seasonal treasures you can spot wherever you look. Christmas at Aldi means fresh offerings, most of which come in quintessential holiday flavors. The chain sure does know how to heighten the holiday vibe. If you love a good, seasonal deal, you shouldn't skip out on them — or they could be gone before you know it ... at least until the next Christmas season rolls in.
Along with Aldi stocking stuffers you need in 2025, here are other Aldi finds to add to your shopping carts this December 2025, whether you're doing some last-minute Christmas Eve shopping or trying to pick the perfect gift for your secret Santa. From non-dairy eggnog to winter trail mixes, nothing says Christmas is in full swing quite like these goodies.
Millville Cinnamon Roll or Hot Chocolate Pancake Mix
At only $1.95 each, Millville holiday-themed pancake mixes — cinnamon roll and hot chocolate — might remind you of Christmas morning when you were a kid, and they're quite easy to prepare. Just add water to the mix, and you can enjoy a stack of tasty pancakes while you watch your favorite holiday movie. Top it with some whipped cream for a really indulgent touch.
Aldi Ready to Bake Cookie Dough
Aldi cookie dough has made a clamor online, and now they're coming out with two whole new varieties: chocolate chip and peanut butter. For the ultimate flavor bomb, the former is sprinkled with real chocolate chips, while the latter is infused with actual peanut butter and peanut butter chips. These sweet new treats are available starting December 3 at $4.99.
Southern Grove Winter Trail Mixes
There's no shortage of existing Southern Grove trail mixes. We've seen sweet and salty combinations, tropical-themed packs, and for December, those with a sweet tooth can go crazy with its three new varieties: caramel crème brûlée, hot cocoa, and peppermint mocha — all guaranteed to make your holidays sweeter and more festive. They're scheduled to hit shelves on December 3 for $10.99 each.
Reggano Christmas Pasta
Coming with fun holiday-themed shapes like Christmas trees, maple leaves, and wrapped presents, Reggano Christmas Pasta completes your jolly feast with this macaroni mix. It's crafted with the good stuff: durum wheat semolina, tomato, and spinach, so expect subtle earthy notes when you take a bite. The Christmas pasta will be available starting December 3 for only $2.39.
Southern Grove Pistachio Burlap
Making its Aldi debut on December 3 for $9.99, Southern Grove is coming out with a whole new makeover for its roasted pistachios seasoned with sea salt. While shelled pistachios is already an existing product, the December release is packaged in a trusty burlap drawstring bag, which you can reuse as a convenient pantry storage container — or for whatever you desire.
Specially Selected Fig & Honey Sourdough
Specially Selected has a dependable lineup of sourdough loaves and joining the ranks to give the rustic slice a revamp is a fig and honey variation. Made with natural fermentation, you can expect the same ol' classic sourdough bite with a sweet and fruity twist. No need to wait long — it's hitting the shelves on December 3 for $12.99.
Specially Selected Honey Sampler Variety Pack
There are tons of unique ways to cook and bake with honey, which is why we're strong believers it should be a permanent pantry staple in your kitchen. The Specially Selected Honey Sampler Variety Pack allows you to try different flavors for just $8.99, starting December 3. Expect exciting assortments in orange blossom, acacia, Spanish forest, British wildflower, lavender flower, and manuka.
Friendly Farms Almond Nog
Friendly Farms Almond Nog is like comfort in every sip. Scheduled to launch on December 12 for $3.79 per carton, the velvety drink is a perfect alternative for non-dairy consumers, though expect it to be less creamy than a classic eggnog. No, you're not experiencing déjà vu; we also saw it on Aldi shelves last year and a few years ago. And while reviews were divisive, more people seemed to enjoy it.
Deutsche Kuche Spätzle Pasta
Hailing all the way from Germany, you can get the Deutsche Kuche Spätzle Pasta crafted with wheat semolina at Aldi starting December 17 for $2.49. Spätzle, a type of German noodle (käsespätzle is different from spätzle, by the way), is known for its pillowy bite and often paired with meaty entrees.
Deutsche Kuche Savory Strudels
Cheese fiends are sure to enjoy one of Aldi's new December offerings: Deutsche Kuche Savory Strudels. The soft puff pastry comes in three varieties, including mushroom and cheese, roasted pepper and cheddar cheese, and spinach and ricotta. Just warm in the oven and enjoy their flaky goodness in no time. These savory mouthfuls are scheduled to launch on December 17 for $4.49 each.
Kirkwood Whole Grain Chicken Fries
Kirkwood Whole Grain Chicken Fries is one of the few goodies that's making a comeback this December, and it's the perfect addition to your spread of snackable finger food. The fries are essentially chicken breast mixed with rib meat, blanketed in whole grain breading. This option rolls out on December 31, priced at $7.99, just in time for your New Year's Eve feast. Just pop the fries in the microwave and you're good to go — though an air fryer might work better for the perfect crunch.
Simply Nature Organic Tea Latte Concentrate
Simply Nature is bringing back its Organic Tea Latte Concentrate in skinny chai tea latte, classic chai tea latte, as well as a dirty option that comes with an invigorating addition of espresso. Since it's a tea concentrate, you don't drink it on its own; add a swirl of milk to mellow the flavors. Aldi shoppers with a penchant for sweet, cozy drinks should mark their calendars for the December 31 release of these $3.99 drinks.
Deutsche Kuche Spritz Assortment
Another product making a glorious return to Aldi this month is the Deutsche Kuche Spritz Shortbread Cookies, which come in three variations: coconut, almond, and vanilla. All flavors are guaranteed to punctuate your filling meal with chocolate-y goodness. They roll out on December 17 and cost $3.49 each.
Burrata Bites
Appetitos Burrata Bites are worthy appetizers you can pass around the table for everyone to enjoy. To call them cheesy bites might be an understatement — these round bites are filled with creamy seasoned ricotta cheese and encased in breaded mozzarella. Similar to this bar favorite that dates back to Medieval France, pair these creamy, rich bites with a bubbly drink. Available December 17, they're priced at $4.29.
Choceur Holiday Nuts Tin
If life was a tin can of chocolates, we wouldn't mind if it was just like Choceur Holiday Nuts Tin. In just a single tin, you're spoiled with three flavor varieties, such as whiskey old fashioned cherries, hot toddy peanuts, and mulled cider almonds — another perfect snack to complement your holiday libations. It hits shelves on December 3, retailing for $9.99.