16 Aldi Stocking Stuffers You Need In 2025
The holidays are right around the corner, which means time for shopping is running out. If you've got stockings to fill this year, Aldi is a one-stop store so you don't have to head to the mall at the last minute or pay those rush fees to get items to your doorstep in time. However, if you've never been, there are a few quirks that set it apart from other stores that you should familiarize yourself with before going, including that you need a quarter for a shopping cart. But, once you've got the hang of shopping at Aldi, you should find plenty of reasons to fall in love with the German-based grocery chain — especially if you have foodies in your life you need to do some holiday shopping for.
This year, we've done the leg work for you and come up with a list of the 16 best stocking stuffers from Aldi to bring smiles to the faces of everyone on your list. The next time you have some grocery shopping to do, you can cross your holiday gift shopping off your to-do list at the same time.
Specially Selected Jalapeño Jack Cheese Stuffed Olives
Green cocktail olives stuffed with creamy jalapeño Jack cheese are just right for a stocking. They bring the perfect splash of color and ideal proportion when putting together the perfect charcuterie board. They also add a zesty kick of flavor to a classic martini.
Purchase the Specially Selected Jalapeño Jack Cheese Stuffed Olives for $3.29.
Specially Selected Fleurs d'Eau Brut Rose Sparking Wine
What's a holiday without a bit of bubbly? This sparkling wine was named a 2025 Product of the Year thanks to its great taste and impressive affordability. Pair it with chocolate-covered strawberries for a fancy gathering or simply use it for breakfast mimosas. Either way, the flavor and value sparkle as much as the wine.
Purchase the Specially Selected Fleurs d'Eau Brut Rose Sparking Wine for $12.25.
Specially Selected Winter Gourmet Peaches with Cinnamon
These almond-flavored peaches are a seasonal treat that bring sweetness and flavor to a holiday feast. They are great eaten on their own as a sweet treat, but they also pair well with a homemade Mason jar vanilla ice cream or creamy cottage cheese.
Purchase Specially Selected Winter Gourmet Peaches with Cinnamon for $3.69.
Specially Selected Dark Morello Sour Cherries
Dark morello sour cherries are so delicious, you may be tempted to eat them straight out of the jar before they even make it into your loved ones' stockings. But, should they make it to their intended giftee, they make the perfect topping for a creamy vanilla or chocolate ice cream. Add them to a cocktail too, such as a cherry bourbon sour.
Purchase Specially Selected Dark Morello Sour Cherries for $4.09.
Specially Selected Cheese Pairing Spread Set
This curated set of fruit spreads is one of the specialty items Aldi has brought out just for the holiday season so cheese lovers can have plenty of delicious options for their next cheese session. The set includes a fig and honey spread, an apple and date balsamic spread, a cherry and rosemary spread, and an orange and clove spread.
Purchase the Specially Selected Cheese Pairing Spread Set for $7.69.
Benton's Fudge Covered Peppermint Cremes
Stockings are always better when there is a sweet treat inside so stuffing them with these minty, chocolatey treats is a no-brainer. As part of Aldi's seasonal lineup, this box of fudgy sandwich cremes epitomizes the flavors of the holidays.
Purchase Benton's Fudge Covered Peppermint Cremes for $4.29.
Ambiano Electric Salt & Pepper Mills
A true foodie not only loves their cooking ingredients, but the gadgets that make cooking up fantastic meals fun and easy. These electric salt and pepper mills come in both silver and black, so you can get the foodie in your life a set that matches their kitchen decor and culinary needs.
Purchase the Ambiano Electric Salt & Pepper Mills for $14.99.
Merry Moments Festive Reusable Ice Cubes
These festively colored reusable ice cubes come in packs of 25 and are a great idea to keep on hand in the freezer — you just never know when a cocktail may be in order! They're filled with distilled water, but since the water is completely contained, drinks are never diluted when the ice melts.
Purchase Merry Moments 25-Pack Square Reusable Ice Cubes for $3.99.
Simply Nature Dark Chocolate Covered Freeze Dried Strawberries
These dark chocolate-covered strawberries are proud members of Aldi's elite group of 2025 Best Products list. Dark chocolate and strawberries are a classic combination, and with these freeze-dried berries, you can enjoy them at your leisure.
Purchase the Simply Nature Dark Chocolate Covered Strawberries for $4.09.
Moser Roth Dark Chili Chocolate Bar
Finding your stocking stuffed with chocolate bars is a throwback to childhood holiday memories. This chili-flavored dark chocolate bar from Moser Roth takes that childhood dream and gives it an upgrade with a grown-up kick of spice. This decadent chocolate bar is perfect on its own, but is even better when paired with a glass of red wine.
Purchase the Moser Roth Dark Chili Chocolate Bar for $3.65.
Merry Moments Silicone Ice Ball Tray
Ever wonder how bars make those perfectly round ice cubes for cocktails? All you need is the right tool for the job. Gift the mixologist in your life a silicone ice ball tray so they can make perfectly round ice cubes for their perfect old fashioned cocktails (or a soda, we don't judge).
Purchase the Merry Moments Silicone Ice Ball Tray for $3.99.
Crofton Holiday Ornament Glass Sipper
Aldi's Crofton Holiday Ornament Glass Sipper is a fun gift that comes in green and pink. There are also gingerbread man and Christmas tree options available. The twist off cap and reusable candy-striped straw add to the convenience while the ribbon design gives this adorable sipper a dash of holiday pizazz.
Purchase the Crofton Holiday Ornament Glass Sipper for $4.99.
Merry Moments Holiday Marble Tree Shaped Wood Board
Who doesn't love a cute board for a charcuterie display? This tree-shaped wood-and-marble design is just in time for holiday celebrations. Made from alternating pieces of natural acacia wood and marble, it has an eye-popping color and material contrast (along with the cute tree design) so you can make a festive display for the holiday table.
Purchase the Merry Moments Holiday Marble Tree Shaped Wood Board for $9.99
Just the Fun Part Dubai Cones
Dubai chocolate has been all the rage this year, so grabbing Aldi's take on the trend makes perfect sense. These little waffle cones are filled with milk chocolate, pistachio cream, and crunchy kadaife bits, creating the perfect bite-sized treat for snacking or adding to a bowl of ice cream.
Purchase Just the Fun Part Dubai Cones for $4.19.
Berryhill Lemon Curd
This jarred lemon curd is a must for the foodie in your life, whether they love baking delicate lemon bars or simply enjoy a good scone or crumpet now and then. It also makes a zesty addition to breakfast when mixed in with yogurt or cottage cheese, making it an indispensable addition to your favorite foodie's kitchen lineup.
Purchase Berryhill Lemon Curd for $3.49.
Specially Selected Salted Caramel Marshmallows
These handmade salted caramel marshmallows are the ultimate indulgent treat for your loved ones' stockings this holiday. They aren't available in stores until November 25, so be ready to grab them before they sell out. While you're at it, grab a few packages for yourself, too!