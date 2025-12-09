10 Best Foods To Donate To Food Pantries

By directly distributing food to individuals and families in need, food pantries do vital work to keep communities fed. They help fill the gaps left by paused food assistance programs during government shutdowns and provide children with meals when school lunches aren't available. Whether it's a store layout or a mobile delivery service, food pantries rely on volunteers and donations to thrive. Donating food to one of them is a great way to help your community, especially during times of shortages and growing grocery prices.

If it's your first time visiting a food pantry, we've gathered 10 of the best items to donate. However, there are a few general rules of thumb to keep in mind as you shop. For example, some foods are more in demand than others. Dried, canned, and shelf-stable goods are better suited for donations, as they can keep families fed for longer periods of time without the risk of spoilage. It's also best to donate canned goods that have pull-tab lids, since they don't require a can opener.

Avoid donating any food that is open or expired, as it can pose a risk of foodborne illness. Similarly, avoid donating food that is fresh and at risk of spoiling (unless specifically requested) and any homemade items. When in doubt, cash donations are more than welcome at most food pantries, and staff can use these funds to fill any supply gaps.