Visiting A Food Pantry For The First Time? Here's What You Should Know

Food pantry demand in the U.S. has increased in the past few years due to inflation, the rising cost of groceries, and the termination of pandemic-era federal hunger-relief programs. According to Feeding America's 2024 annual report, approximately one in seven (47 million) people are experiencing food insecurity in the U.S. Additionally, 53 million people received food from food banks, food pantries, and meal programs in 2021, which was one-third more than before the pandemic. Visiting a food pantry for the first time might feel daunting, however, knowing what to expect can help you feel prepared to acquire safe and healthy food.

To understand how a food pantry works, it helps to know the process of how donated food ultimately gets in people's hands. Hunger relief organizations like Feeding America, the largest food-rescue organization in the U.S., obtain billions of pounds of food annually from federal programs, grocery stores, farmers, food manufacturers, and community members. This food is stored in local food banks where it is inventoried and checked for quality. From there, it gets sent to food pantries in the area that distribute food and goods to the public. Food pantries are often found in churches, schools, and other community buildings. There are also mobile food pantries that travel to rural areas.

To find a food pantry nearby, use Feeding America's Pantry Finder or other web resources like FoodFinder's website or app. You can also dial or text 211 to be connected to community resources, including help identifying a local food pantry.