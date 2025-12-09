9 Food Items From Costco That Are Often Returned
If you've shopped at Costco, you're likely familiar with the store's famously forgiving return policy. Most members use it sparingly, but some items make their way back to the counter far more often than you might expect. After speaking in person with multiple Costco employees at my local stores — including some friends and family members who work there — I compiled a list of the foods they say they see most often.
Because the policy is so generously lenient, employees have seen nearly everything roll across the member services counter, from half-eaten rotisserie chickens and wilted produce to questionable seasonal returns. As a frequent Costco shopper, I've always wondered which food items are returned most frequently. Based on first-hand answers and a few insights from Reddit and TikTok, I learned that certain foods absolutely make a repeat appearance more often than others. Whether it's due to inconsistent quality, tricky preparation, or just mismatched expectations, these nine items regularly make the trip back to Costco.
1. Watermelons
Costco's watermelons are easily one of the most frequently returned produce items. Even TikTok is rife with complaints, which suggests how widespread the issue has become. The reason is simple: shoppers keep ending up with fruit that looks great on the outside, only to crack it open and find a squishy, gushing, foul-smelling mess to clean up. Other shoppers mention picking out a watermelon at the wholesale club, and bringing it home to find it's become a strange, squishy consistency, ready to burst at any moment. When this happens, members are left with only two choices: haul the entire soft melon back to the warehouse and hope it doesn't explode in the care, or scoop the mess into bags and return that instead — neither of which is pleasant.
For me, this return isn't worth the hassle, but truthfully, I completely understand why others would want to get a refund, because I've experienced the situation first-hand. You see, these complaints aren't coming from people who've picked out a watermelon and let it sit on their countertop for weeks on end until it undoubtedly rots. Instead, these watermelons are seemingly fresh, yet within just a couple of days — or sometimes even just hours — they become a rotting mess. I've even caught whiffs of that sour, fermenting smell while shopping, which just proves to me that this isn't a rare or isolated issue.
2. Costco bakery muffins
While some people might find Costco's bakery muffins underwhelming, many people would strongly disagree and consider the original (sizable) muffins a crowd favorite. However, since the bakery's recent recipe and size change, they've become one of the most frequently returned bakery items. Customers bring them back because they're disappointed the new version doesn't taste like the old, cakier muffins everyone remembers. Many shoppers complain about dryness, lack of flavor, and a noticeably smaller size. Jumbo muffins were previously sold in two packs of six muffins for $9.99, whereas the smaller ones are now sold in eight-packs for $6.99.
On top of changing the recipes, Costco didn't even keep all of the much-loved original flavors. Some of the popular flavors, like almond poppyseed, apple crumb, and banana nut, seem to be removed from the regular lineup, and others, like the double chocolate and blueberry, were reformulated. But one thing is for sure: these new muffins don't hold a candle to the original versions. Many shoppers feel disappointed because the muffins were a long-time favorite and a dependable staple — whether for a simple breakfast or brunch, a midday snack, or even a satisfying dessert. If you're anything like the thousands of people grieving the original muffins on Reddit and TikTok, you might think the current version falls flat.
3. Kirkland Signature walnuts
Among all the bulk nuts Costco sells, people tend to return the Kirkland Signature walnuts the most often. Employees say these come back regularly, usually because customers report a rancid, bitter, or soft texture right out of the bag. Walnuts are naturally high in oil, which makes them more prone to spoiling, especially if they're stored warm during transit or sit too long on shelves. Once that happens, no amount of baking or trail-mixing can save them. What makes this situation particularly difficult is that, like many private-label products, Kirkland Signature's walnuts come from external growers and processors.
While plenty of batches are perfectly fine, the inconsistency from bag to bag is what's upsetting. I ended up with a bad batch myself earlier this year, and while I didn't bother to return it, I was definitely disappointed by the wasted expense. And when shoppers are buying three-pound wholesale-sized bags, multiple bad bags can quickly become a pretty pricy disappointment.
4. Siete almond flour tortillas
I'm sure many other gluten-free shoppers like myself love that Costco sells Siete's almond flour tortillas — it's a major win and huge convenience for anyone eating gluten-free, grain-free, or paleo. Unfortunately, Costco team members say they frequently see this specialty item returned. The issue here doesn't seem to be the flavor (most people agree they taste good); it's the texture. To be fair, these tortillas are especially delicate, prone to cracking, and don't always hold up to folding, rolling, or filling. If you're used to a sturdy flour tortilla, trying a grain-free tortilla for the first time (or perhaps don't even realize you're buying a gluten-free version), the almond-flour version can feel too delicate.
In this case, the reason for so many returns is likely because many people may not know what they're getting into. Siete's tortillas aren't the sturdiest. And unlike a single grocery-store pack, a 20-count Costco bundle feels like a commitment. For those who already know and love Siete's texture, the Costco price and opportunity to buy in bulk is great. But for everyone else expecting these to perform like a traditional tortilla, you may be mildly disappointed.
5. Kirkland Signature brisket burnt ends
Employees say the Kirkland Signature brisket burnt ends are one of the deli department's most returned prepared meals because they tend to miss the mark. Burnt ends are supposed to be juicy and tender, but customers often return them complaining that the pieces are too fatty, too tough, or too dry. Since the dish is premade and on the pricier side, a lot of shoppers buy it expecting a true barbecue-joint experience, which sets the bar almost impossibly high for a reheated deli item. Then, when the texture undoubtedly disappoints, they're quick to return what's left.
In some cases, though, the problem may be more about the preparation than the product itself. Pre-cooked BBQ can dry out quickly in the microwave, and even when heated correctly, not everyone loves the flavor and texture of packaged BBQ. At the end of the day, it's hard for a mass-produced product to replicate something that's usually smoked fresh.
6. Kirkland Signature chocolate bagged candy
Every November, one thing is for sure: Costco stores see bags and bags of returned Halloween candy pile up on the membership counter. Costco's massive Kirkland Signature bags of chocolate are a huge hit, a great price, and a good variety. Shoppers tend to grab a few (or more) bags to hand out during trunk-or-treat events, at parties, or to trick-or-treaters on Halloween night, but often end up overestimating how much candy they'll actually need.
When fewer trick-or-treaters show up than expected, members often show up at the return counter in the following days, explaining that they bought too much. And, understandably, the average person doesn't need hundreds of pieces of unopened chocolate once Halloween has passed. So while the candy itself is perfectly good to eat, it's still one of the most frequently returned products, simply because bulk shopping and seasonal guessing don't always mix.
7. Kirkland Signature protein bars
While Costco's Kirkland Signature protein bars have a loyal fan base, there are some shoppers who think these protein bars have missed the mark, which is why they're returned frequently. They're available in four flavors: chocolate chip cookie dough, cookie and cream, chocolate peanut butter chunk, and chocolate brownie — but none of these rank higher than Kirkland Signature's chewy protein bars in our book. Customers often bring these bars back after trying just one or two, because the texture doesn't match what they were expecting.
The biggest complaint is inconsistency. Some batches are firm or chalky, while others are softer, and the flavor and freshness can vary slightly between boxes, too. Costco currently offers two separate variety packs, each containing 10 of each of two flavors. With 20 bars per box, if the first bite doesn't hit like you're hoping, many shoppers decide it's not worth keeping the rest.
8. Sliced grass-fed beef sirloin
When it comes to the deli section, one of the most returned items is the sliced grass-fed beef sirloin. As a precooked, presliced option for sandwiches, salads, or quick dinners, it sounds convenient. But because the sirloin is fully cooked before packaging, it's incredibly easy to overheat at home, and many people don't realize that initially. Even a quick warm-up can turn the slices tough, rubbery, or dry, and customers often bring it back for that reason alone.
Additionally, because grass-fed beef naturally has a stronger, more pronounced flavor than grain-fed meat, the difference surprises some shoppers. Many expect something closer to deli-style roast beef and are put off by the gamier taste or firmer texture. For those who try it and don't like it, rather than getting stuck with the rest of the two-pound pack, many choose to return it instead. If you've never given this one a try, you might still consider trying it: just be sure not to go overboard with the microwave.
9. Leafy greens
Leafy greens might be one of Costco's best healthy bargains, but they're also among the warehouse's most frequently returned produce items. Employees say customers regularly bring back romaine, spring mix, and spinach because the greens spoil faster than expected — even before the printed date. Salad mixes are extremely sensitive to temperature fluctuations, and large bags can wilt or turn slimy if they experience even brief warmth during transport. Shoppers often return them, saying they "went bad too soon," and sometimes even bring back bags that are half eaten.
The issue is partly the delicate nature of these leafy greens and partly the bulk size. While these salad mixes are one of the best produce items to stock up on at Costco, it can be hard for many households to finish an enormous bag before quality starts to decline. If you don't plan to use greens somewhat aggressively — in smoothies, salads, sautes, and more — it's easy for them to go bad before you've finished the batch.