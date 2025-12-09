9 Food Items From Costco That Are Often Returned

Costco's watermelons are easily one of the most frequently returned produce items. Even TikTok is rife with complaints, which suggests how widespread the issue has become. The reason is simple: shoppers keep ending up with fruit that looks great on the outside, only to crack it open and find a squishy, gushing, foul-smelling mess to clean up. Other shoppers mention picking out a watermelon at the wholesale club, and bringing it home to find it's become a strange, squishy consistency, ready to burst at any moment. When this happens, members are left with only two choices: haul the entire soft melon back to the warehouse and hope it doesn't explode in the care, or scoop the mess into bags and return that instead — neither of which is pleasant.

For me, this return isn't worth the hassle, but truthfully, I completely understand why others would want to get a refund, because I've experienced the situation first-hand. You see, these complaints aren't coming from people who've picked out a watermelon and let it sit on their countertop for weeks on end until it undoubtedly rots. Instead, these watermelons are seemingly fresh, yet within just a couple of days — or sometimes even just hours — they become a rotting mess. I've even caught whiffs of that sour, fermenting smell while shopping, which just proves to me that this isn't a rare or isolated issue.