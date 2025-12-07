Quartz Vs Marble Vs Granite: Which Countertop Material Is Most Durable?

Picking the right material for your kitchen countertop can be painstaking work. Not only do you have to decide between wood, metal, stone, or something else, but you also have to pick a specific material within those categories. How can you know for certain what type of stone you should use for your kitchen countertops? For some, it's the material's durability that swings their vote. If you find yourself wavering over quartz, granite, and marble, you should know which is the hardiest.

When you factor in hardness, heat resistance, porosity, and lifespan, granite slightly edges out quartz for overall durability in the kitchen. It's also a little more expensive, however, costing anywhere between $80 to $150 per square foot depending on the make and your location. For comparison, quartz will set you back around $65 to $110 per square foot, and tends to have lower maintenance costs, too. Marble countertops should only be a choice if luxury matters to you; despite being the least durable, it's also the most expensive. The material itself is about $40 to $200 per square foot, but its delicateness requires more expensive labor to install it.

If you want the most kitchen-ready countertop, go for granite. Keeping costs in mind, however, quartz is a great option that balances quality, aesthetic, and function. In fact, it's harder than granite, so if you want a more affordable option that can still withstand the rigors of a busy kitchen, you won't be disappointed with the durability of quartz.